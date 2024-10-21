National Football League NFL reportedly gives Lions WR Jameson Williams a 2-game suspension Updated Oct. 21, 2024 11:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions will be without Jameson Williams for the next two weeks. The third-year receiver has been suspended two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, according to ESPN.

Williams told ESPN that he had "no choice but to take it on the chin."

This is the second suspension for Williams in his career. The 23-year-old sat out four games last season for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

The Lions drafted Williams with the No. 12 pick in 2022. He only played in six games as a rookie while he recovered from an ACL tear he suffered in the College Football Playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emerged as a weapon for Detroit's offense late in 2023 and already has career highs in receiving yards (361) and TD receptions (3) this season. He ranks second on the team in both categories, behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Lions beat Vikings 31-29, Are they the best team in the NFC? | The Herd

The 5-1 Lions are coming off a dramatic 31-29 win over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Next, Detroit will host the Tennessee Titans before traveling to Lambeau Field for a showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Both games will air on FOX.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share