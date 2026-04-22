NFL Draft Rumors: Simpson a 1st-Rounder? What Will Giants Do? What Glazer is Hearing

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has a strong chance of knowing where he'll end up in the NFL on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to ask teams to pay a premium price for A.J. Brown and the New York Giants are in love with a top wide receiver prosect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Those are just a few of the things FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer is hearing on the eve of draft night. Appearing on FS1's "Wake Up Barstool" on Wednesday, Glazer shared a few pieces of intel on what to expect on Thursday night and potentially in the coming weeks.

Here's a bit more on what Glazer's hearing from around the NFL.

Ty Simpson will be a first-round pick

Not only have there been questions about how early Simpson could be selected on Thursday night, but there may now be some clarity. Glazer is confident that Simpson will come off the board in the first round.

Some potential landing spots for Simpson in the first round include the New York Jets at No. 16, the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, or a team looking to trade back into the late first round. One team Glazer specifically mentioned as a possibility is the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are unlikely to select Simpson with the No. 3 overall pick, but a trade up from No. 34 is a more realistic scenario. Moving into the back end of the round would also allow them to secure a fifth-year option, which often motivates teams to trade up on draft night.

Simpson is coming off just one season as a starter at Alabama after spending two years behind Jalen Milroe in Tuscaloosa. He put together a strong junior season, completing 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

All signs point to Simpson being one of the more intriguing quarterback selections on draft night as teams weigh his upside against his limited starting experience.

Ty Simpson in Joel Klatt's final mock draft 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

Eagles holding firm on high asking price for A.J. Brown trade

The A.J. Brown saga has been one of the defining offseason storylines, and while a post-June 1 trade to the New England Patriots has been expected, questions remain about the return. Glazer still believes the Eagles are holding firm on their demand for a first-round pick in any deal.

"The Eagles are still looking for a first-round pick," Glazer said. "I know the Patriots aren’t there yet."

Brown, 28, is under contract through the 2029 season and is coming off his least productive year since 2021 with the Tennessee Titans. He finished the season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, including seven games in which he was held under 50 yards.

The Los Angeles Rams and Patriots have been the two teams most closely linked to Brown, but all signs point toward him ultimately being dealt to New England, potentially as early as this summer.

As talks continue, the final price tag and timing of any deal will likely depend on whether New England is willing to meet Philadelphia’s steep asking price. Both sides appear positioned for a standoff that could stretch deeper into the offseason as the draft approaches.

What will Giants do with their two top-10 picks?

The New York Giants have been heavily connected to Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in recent days, but Glazer is not sold on him going No. 5 overall. The player he continues to hear is high on the Giants board is Arizona State wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson.

"I don’t know if I’m sold on that one as everyone else," Glazer said on Downs going No. 5 overall. "I think you’re looking at the offensive line or wide receiver and I do know they kind of haven't hidden their love of the wide receiver from Arizona State."

Jordyn Tyson in Joel Klatt's final mock draft 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

After trading defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence for the No. 10 overall pick, the Giants now own two selections inside the top 10. That gives them added flexibility to address multiple roster needs on both sides of the ball, if they choose to.

"I don’t know if five is too high, maybe 10," Glazer said of Tyson. "People love him, but he’s just been hurt a lot. But they think he is so dynamic."

Tyson finally found his footing with the Sun Devils after transferring from Colorado, but injury concerns have followed him throughout the draft process. He’s battled multiple injuries during his college career, but has performed well when available.

Last season with the Sun Devils, Tyson played in nine games, finishing with 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. With two picks inside the top 10, the Giants are positioned to be one of the most active and unpredictable teams early in the draft.