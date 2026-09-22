NFL DFS Week 3: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

Welcome back to our Daily Fantasy Football picks.

Our Week 2 slate delivered another big payday, led by a massive Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb stack. Prescott scored a slate-high 29.76 FanDuel points among quarterbacks, while Lamb finished with 31.3 points, trailing only Jaxon Smith-Njigba among wide receivers.

For the second consecutive week, our low-cost defense finished as the highest-scoring unit on the main slate.

On FanDuel, you’ll have $60,000 to fill out your lineup, with every player assigned a salary based on factors such as recent performance, matchup and expected production. The goal is to build the best lineup possible by finding the right mix of stars and value plays while staying under the cap.

Here are our favorite DFS plays for Week 3’s Sunday slate.

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Quarterback

Yes, Lamar Jackson is the second-most expensive quarterback on the slate, but he’s 100% worth paying up for in this matchup. Ravens-Cowboys in Brazil has the highest projected total on the main slate, and offensive fireworks could be coming.

Dallas was one of the worst pass defenses in football last year, and 2026 hasn’t looked much better. The Cowboys have allowed a 71.9% completion rate (29th), five passing touchdowns (tied for 26th) and a 116.5 passer rating (27th). Washington also narrowly missed a couple of big plays against Dallas last week, while Jayden Daniels ran for 69 yards in the first half before getting hurt.

At just $7,000, C.J. Stroud is a great DFS play this week.

The Texans are 0-2 and don’t want to fall to 0-3 for the second straight season. Stroud threw for 353 yards in Week 2, but Houston couldn’t finish drives against Cincinnati and failed to score a touchdown.

Now he gets an ideal matchup. The Colts rank last against the pass through two weeks, allowing 337.5 net passing yards per game, four passing touchdowns and a 118.2 opponent passer rating. They’re also last in total defense (514.5 yards per game) and scoring defense (37 points per game).

At this price, Stroud could feast in a must-win game.

Running Back

It’s been a nightmare start to the Chargers 2026 season. Their defense has given up 26 points in each of their two losses, and Buffalo could run all over L.A. this week.

That sets up a huge day for James Cook, last season’s leading rusher. He’s coming off a 135-yard performance against the Lions in Week 2. The only thing missing so far is the touchdown production, but after scoring 14 last season, those should come.

The Chargers are in real danger of falling to 0-3, and now they have to face one of the NFL’s best teams on the road. This is the third straight week we’ve been on Omarion Hampton. While it hasn’t worked out for us yet, this could be the week that changes.

If L.A. has any chance in Buffalo, it has to run the football. Hampton has hurt the Chargers with costly fumbles in back-to-back games, but he’s been effective on the ground. He ran for 94 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 and added two catches for 21 yards.

The Bills are allowing 31 points per game (tied for 28th) and 368 total yards per game (28th). Hampton could see a massive workload on the road, both as a runner and a receiver.

Wide Receiver

This is a dream matchup for Garrett Wilson.

The Lions defense has been shredded two weeks in a row, giving up back-to-back 140+ yard games to opposing receivers. Wilson could be next. Detroit ranks 31st against the pass, allowing 310.5 net yards per game and six passing touchdowns. The Lions are also last in receiving yards allowed to wide receivers at 218.5 per game.

Ladd McConkey played only part of the Chargers’ Week 2 game because of a rib injury, and he still caught all three of his targets for 35 yards. Now he’s off the injury report heading into Week 3, and this matchup just screams Ladd McConkey.

The Bills rank 29th against wide receivers, allowing 197 receiving yards per game. They’ve also played zone on 79.5% of opponent pass plays, giving McConkey plenty of chances to find the soft spots. With the Chargers likely needing to throw to keep up, he could be in for a big day.

Tight End

Yes, another player from Bills-Chargers. With a 50.5-point total, the second-highest on the slate, we want plenty of exposure to this game.

And quite frankly, Dalton Kincaid’s FanDuel price makes no sense. He leads all tight ends with 225 receiving yards through two weeks and still costs just $5,700. With Joe Brady now at the helm, this could finally be Kincaid’s breakout season.

This game should go back and forth, and if Bills No. 1 receiver DJ Moore can’t play, Kincaid could be in for a third straight big game.

Defense

New Orleans Saints $3,400

Let’s make it three weeks in a row of finding the top defense at a low price, shall we?

The Saints are playing their first home game of the season against the 2-0 Raiders. But we’re not buying a third straight great offensive performance from Las Vegas. This could be where the rubber finally meets the road.

New Orleans contained Baltimore’s high-powered offense in Week 2 and gave Lamar Jackson trouble at times. At home last season, the Saints allowed just 19.4 points and 284.8 total yards per game. Expect more of that in their home opener.