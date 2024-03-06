National Football League NFC West Division odds: 49ers aim for third straight title Published Mar. 6, 2024 11:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As expected, the reigning NFC West champion 49ers are once again projected to claim the division title at the end of the NFL's 2024-25 season.

San Francisco is coming off its second consecutive division title and looking to make it a 3-peat.

RELATED: How 49ers emphasized stability with DC hire

Over the last two seasons, the 49ers have a record of 11-1 against NFC West opponents, and the odds lean toward San Francisco doing it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at the current oddsboard at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFC WEST DIVISION WINNER ODDS: *

49ers: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Rams: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Seahawks: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Cardinals: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

* odds as of 3/6/24

The Niners' one loss in division came at the hands of the Rams in Week 18 of last season.

Let's take a look at the key points to know regarding each NFC West squad next season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

2023-24 division finish: 1st (5-1)

Bottom line: The Niners have made the Super Bowl twice in the past five years, and both times lost to the Chiefs. The assumption would be that they have bigger fish to fry outside of winning their division, which they've done twice in a row and three times in the past five seasons. The question is, who can challenge San Francisco, winners of 11 of its last 12 NFC West games?

LOS ANGELES RAMS

2023-24 division finish: 2nd (5-1)

Bottom line: The Rams figure to be San Francisco's greatest challenge in the division, as the last team to defeat S.F. in a division game and as the only other playoff team from the NFC West last season. L.A. also finished 5-1 in the division last season, but lost the tiebreaker to S.F. via overall record. The Rams have their quarterback, a star receiving corps, and Aaron Donald is still one of the best defenders in the game.

How Sean McVay and the Rams are finding success with late draft picks

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

2023-24 division finish: 3rd (2-4)

Bottom line: Seattle has a new head coach and appears to be on the way to running it back with Geno Smith. In 35 starts for the Seahawks over the last three seasons, Smith has gone 18-17. Seattle finished 2-4 in the division last season, with its two wins coming against the lowly Cardinals, who finished 4-13 overall.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

2023-24 division finish: 4th (0-6)

Bottom line: Arizona figures to be the wild card in the division next season, with starting QB Kyler Murray firmly back in the fold after missing nine games last season recovering from a torn ACL. He went 3-5 in eight starts last season, however, suffered division losses to the Rams, Seahawks and Niners. Arizona last won the division in 2015. A win or two in-division could shake things up for the teams up top.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share