NFC Champions: Complete list of winners by year

The National Football Conference (NFC) is one of the two conferences in the National Football League ( NFL ), renowned for its rich history and competitive teams. Over the years, numerous NFC franchises have established themselves as dynasties, capturing multiple Super Bowl titles. This article explores the legacy of the NFC Championship game, highlighting the most successful teams and their wins.

NFC Champions:

Who has won the most NFC championships?

Both the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers have won the most NFC championships, with 8 each.

