NFC Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET

The National Football Conference (NFC) is one of the two conferences in the National Football League (NFL), renowned for its rich history and competitive teams. Over the years, numerous NFC franchises have established themselves as dynasties, capturing multiple Super Bowl titles. This article explores the legacy of the NFC Championship game, highlighting the most successful teams and their wins.

  • 2009: New Orleans Saints (13-3)
  • 2008: Arizona Cardinals (9-7)
  • 2007: New York Giants (10-6)
  • 2006: Chicago Bears (13-3)
  • 2005: Seattle Seahawks (13-3)
  • 2004: Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
  • 2003: Carolina Panthers (11-5)
  • 2002: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)
  • 2001: St. Louis Rams (14-2)
  • 2000: New York Giants (12-4)
  • 1999: St. Louis Rams (13-3)
  • 1998: Atlanta Falcons (14-2)
  • 1997: Green Bay Packers (13-3)
  • 1996: Green Bay Packers (13-3)
  • 1995: Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
  • 1994: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
  • 1993: Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
  • 1992: Dallas Cowboys (13-3)
  • 1991: Washington Redskins (14-2)
  • 1990: New York Giants (13-3)
  • 1989: San Francisco 49ers (14-2)
  • 1988: San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
  • 1987: Washington Redskins (11-4)
  • 1986: New York Giants (14-2)
  • 1985: Chicago Bears (15-1)
  • 1984: San Francisco 49ers (15-1)
  • 1983: Washington Redskins (14-2)
  • 1982: Washington Redskins (8-1)
  • 1981: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
  • 1980: Philadelphia Eagles (12-4)
  • 1979: Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
  • 1978: Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
  • 1977: Dallas Cowboys (12-2)
  • 1976: Minnesota Vikings (11-2-1)
  • 1975: Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
  • 1974: Minnesota Vikings (10-4)
  • 1973: Minnesota Vikings (12-2)
  • 1972: Washington Redskins (11-3)
  • 1971: Dallas Cowboys (11-3)
  • 1970: Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Who has won the most NFC championships?

Both the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers have won the most NFC championships, with 8 each.

