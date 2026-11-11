The Jets Didn't Honor Will McDonald IV's Trade Request, Now He Wants More Snaps

Will McDonald IV wanted out from the New York Jets because he was frustrated with his playing time.

The disgruntled edge rusher remains with the team after his trade request wasn't granted — and now he wants to be a reason the Jets get some more victories.

"I just want to clear everything up, you know," he said at his locker Wednesday. "There’s no hard feelings with the coaches and staff or anybody here. I just want to play and I just want to help the team win."

McDonald, the 16th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has just three sacks this season and has become more of a situational player in Aaron Glenn's defense than a regular contributor. That led to McDonald asking the Jets to trade him.

"Because I wasn't playing," McDonald said.

Will McDonald IV is making a difference… when he plays. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

But New York declined to grant his request before the NFL's deadline for deals on Tuesday. The Jets, 2-7 as they prepare to face Buffalo (7-1) at home on Sunday, were considered by some to be possible sellers. But Glenn said they would "stand pat" and New York made just one trade on Monday when it sent safety Andre Cisco to Detroit for a future draft pick.

"It's speculation and I think I was very to the point when I said, 'Listen, we're not trading Will. Will's a huge part of what we're doing,'" Glenn said Wednesday. "And I totally understand that it's my job to make sure that I continue to put him in positions to help this team be successful."

McDonald, who had a career-high 10 1/2 sacks in 2024, is speedy and athletic and uses a terrific spin move to rush the passer. But at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he might be considered a bit undersized on a defensive line that favors bigger, powerful edge rushers.

Through nine games, McDonald has played just 46% — 277 total — of the Jets' defensive snaps this season. He has been on the field for at least 50% of the defensive snaps in just three games.

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"I mean, yeah, it is quite frustrating, but you know, it is what it is," McDonald said. "I just want to be on the field so I can be more productive in an opportune way. You know, it’s not rocket science. Every player wants to get out there on the field, so I don’t want to make it as big of a deal as it is now."

Both Glenn and McDonald said they had several conversations during the last few weeks, including on Tuesday. McDonald said "everything is still normal," and that him getting more playing time is "the plan."

Glenn called McDonald's pass rush "second to none" but said he has some things he needs to get better at.

"I think he’s done an outstanding job of doing that," Glenn said. "I think we all can look forward to seeing his play time improve because of what he’s done. He’s earned the right to be able to do that."

Garrett Wilson Could Return This Week

Garrett Wilson is still working through the concussion protocol, but Glenn said he's "very, very hopeful" the star wide receiver will be able to return this week after missing New York's loss last Sunday at Kansas City.

Glenn said Wilson would be limited during the Jets' walkthrough session and continue to be evaluated through the week. Wilson, who has a team-leading 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns, was hurt in the closing moments of New York's 38-33 loss to Las Vegas two weeks ago when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. also was expected to be limited with an ankle injury suffered last Sunday. Joseph Ossai (knee) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (back) were also limited.

Linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) and Harrison Phillips (ankle) didn't practice.