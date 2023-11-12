National Football League New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Prediction, odds, picks Updated Nov. 12, 2023 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets (4-4) are favored by one point versus the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on November 12, starting at 8:20 PM ET, airing on NBC.

The Jets were defeated 27-6 by the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 9 matchup, while the Raiders took down the New York Giants 30-6.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Jets and Raiders — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Will Hill.

Jets vs. Raiders Odds & Betting Lines

Jets vs Raiders Betting Information updated as of November 8, 2023, 6:33 AM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Jets -1 -112 -108 36 -108 -112

Jets vs. Raiders Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+1)

Pick OU: Over (36)

Prediction: Las Vegas 21 - New York 16

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst WIll Hill

You can do pretty well betting the NFL if you can somehow get yourself to completely ignore or forget what you saw last week. We react, and sometimes we overreact to the last thing we saw.

The Jets just lost by 21 points at home to the Chargers on national television, while the Raiders just blew out the other New York team, the Giants, 30-6.

But it’s important to maintain perspective, and when you scan the box score you’ll see the Jets - Chargers game reads more like a coin-flip despite the lopsided score.

There were seven fumbles in the game and the Chargers remarkably recovered six of them, and also got a punt-return touchdown. Additionally, the Jets out-gained the Chargers in both total yardage and yards-per-play.

The Jets come in hungry off of an embarrassing loss, meanwhile, the Raiders were smoking cigars after beating up on the over-matched Tommy Devito.

The Jets defense will be the best unit on the field in this one, as they are still at an elite 4.6 yards per play allowed (third best in the league), and I expect that will be enough to carry them to a victory over the Raiders.

Pick: Jets moneyline (-130)

How to Watch New York vs. Las Vegas

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Location: Paradise, Nevada

TV: Watch on NBC

Jets vs. Raiders Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, New York has tallied three wins versus Las Vegas.

Las Vegas has been outpaced by 7 points in its last five tilts against New York.

New York Betting Info

New York is 4-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Jets have not covered the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season (in one opportunity).

New York contests this year have hit the over 37.5% of the time (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Jets have been moneyline favorites one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -118 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Jets have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.

Jets Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 169.5 (1,356) 30 Rush yards 103.4 (827) 20 Points scored 16.5 (132) 31 Pass yards against 174.8 (1,398) 3 Rush yards against 137.3 (1,098) 30 Points allowed 19.5 (156) 8

New York's Key Players

Offense

Breece Hall has recorded 493 rushing yards with two touchdowns (61.6 yards per game across eight games). His 5.2 yards per attempt rank fourth in the NFL.

Hall has 31 targets, 23 receptions, 199 receiving yards and one TD in the passing game.

Zach Wilson has passed for 1,600 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions this year. He averages 200 yards per game and 6 per attempt, while completing 59.9%.

He has also rushed for 130 yards (second on the Jets) without scoring a touchdown on the ground, while averaging 16.3 rushing yards per game.

Garrett Wilson has two touchdown catches this season, and has 46 receptions for 549 yards on 81 targets, while averaging 5.8 catches and 68.6 yards per game.

Allen Lazard averages 2.4 receptions and 34.1 yards per game, and has 273 total receiving yards and 19 catches. He's gotten 35 total targets, and has caught one touchdown pass.

Defense

On defense, Quincy Williams has two sacks (fourth on the Jets) to go with nine TFL and 74 tackles in 2023.

C.J. Mosley has 0.5 sacks in addition to his three TFL, 82 tackles, and one interception.

Jordan Whitehead has collected 43 tackles, three TFL, and three interceptions this year. He's third on the Jets in tackles.

This season, Jermaine Johnson has 26 tackles, six TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

Las Vegas Betting Info

Las Vegas is 4-4-1 against the spread this season.

This year, the Raiders have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

This year, Las Vegas games have hit the over twice.

This season, the Raiders have been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

This season, Las Vegas has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.

The Raiders have a 50.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Raiders Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 199.4 (1,795) 23 Rush yards 76.1 (685) 31 Points scored 17.3 (156) 24 Pass yards against 192.2 (1,730) 8 Rush yards against 138.7 (1,248) 31 Points allowed 21.4 (193) 19

Las Vegas' Key Players

Offense

Joshua Jacobs averages 56.2 rushing yards per game this year (506 total yards to rank 10th in the NFL), while scoring five rushing touchdowns.

Jacobs' offensive contributions include 28 receptions (3.1 per game) on 43 targets for 242 yards (26.9 per game), but he has not scored a touchdown in the passing game.

Jakobi Meyers has 442 receiving yards and five touchdowns (seventh in the NFL) on 40 receptions, while being targeted 62 times.

This season, Davante Adams has caught 51 passes for 573 receiving yards with three touchdowns in the passing game. He has been targeted 85 total times and is averaging 5.7 receptions per game through nine games played.

Jimmy Garoppolo has 1,205 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. His completion percentage is 65.5% and he averages 200.8 yards per game and 7.2 per attempt.

Defense

In 2023, Maxx Crosby has recorded 56 tackles, 13 TFL, and 9.5 sacks through nine games.

Robert Spillane has two interceptions on top of 74 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

In the 2023 campaign, Trevon Moehrig has 51 tackles, one TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in nine games.

Divine Deablo has totaled one sack to go with three TFL and 51 tackles through seven games.

