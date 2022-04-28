National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: Cowherd proposes Deebo Samuel trade to Jets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Deebo Samuel's name has been enmeshed in trade rumors throughout the NFL's offseason.

He's made it clear that he no longer wants to be a San Francisco 49er, and save for a few squads around the league, he's been linked to numerous neighboring teams as trade rumors have heated up heading into the draft.

One team that's been linked to Samuel is the New York Jets.

Samuel mentioned the Jets as one of his preferred destinations, and according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, a deal between the two clubs is one that could very much still take place.

New York owns the fourth and 10th overall picks in this year's draft, and it's believed that one of those selections could be used as leverage to pry Samuel away from San Francisco.

Colin Cowherd believes it's a move they should absolutely try to pull off.

"Deebo to the Jets is not a terrible idea," Cowherd asserted Thursday on "The Herd." "The Jets do a lot of things poorly and have made a lot of terrible decisions. They seemingly overpay for a lot of bad players. Let's look at the bigger picture. He's a star player for a team that doesn't have one."

For Cowherd, New York's position amongst its peers in a loaded AFC East should fuel that pursuit further.

"Buffalo is absolutely loaded. New England's got the best coach ever and Mac Jones in Year 2, and Miami: massive upgrade offensively," Cowherd said. "And you finished fourth last year."

As Cowherd pointed out, New York not only pulled up the rear in the AFC East but finished five games back of Miami, marking the largest gap between a third and fourth-place team. The Jets also lost eight games by at least 15 points. Cowherd proposes they keep the No. 4 overall pick but offer No. 10 and 38 and a 2023 third-rounder for the Niners' All-Pro wideout.

"If by the end of tonight, you have the best or second-best left tackle and Deebo Samuel, Jets win the night," Cowherd said. "Then your quarterback has a chance, 'cause you have to figure out by the end of this year if Zach Wilson can play. Next year's a quarterback draft. How are you really going to know unless you give him somebody like Deebo Samuel?"

With rumors swirling that the Jets may be first in line when it comes to acquiring the 49ers' Deebo Samuel, Colin Cowherd suggests a deal that would benefit San Francisco and New York.

The Jets' trade clock started ticking long before their clock to make a draft selection will Thursday night. Can they pull off a blockbuster move for the 49ers' premier WR?

