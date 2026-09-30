Jets RB Breece Hall, 4 Others 'Week To Week' And Missing Practice With Injuries

New York Jets running back Breece Hall won't practice Wednesday and coach Aaron Glenn said he's considered "week to week" as he recovers from a quadriceps injury.

Hall, the Jets' leading rusher, is expected to miss the game Sunday at Chicago. He was hurt early in the fourth quarter of New York's 31-24 loss at Detroit last Sunday when down while being forced out of bounds after running for no gain.

In addition to Hall, Glenn said left guard Dylan Parham (knee), wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger), tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (quadriceps) will also not practice and be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Hall, who was held to just 32 yards on 13 carries against the Lions, will be replaced by Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in the Jets' backfield. Hall, signed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $45.75 million in May, had 102 yards and a touchdown in the season opener at Tennessee and ran for 29 yards against Green Bay in Week 2.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is injured during the second half against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Detroit. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Allen has 61 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries this season while serving as Hall's primary backup. The third-year running back played in just four games last season after suffering a knee injury, but has shown he's now fully healthy.

Davis, also in his third season, missed a large part of training camp with a knee injury. He has no carries or catches this season while playing only on special teams during the first three games.

"He's going to get his shot," Glenn said. "I've always said with those three guys, man, listen, I'm good with any of them and they'll go out there and make plays for us."

Parham was hurt in the third quarter against Detroit during a sack of Geno Smith. He was replaced by Landon Meredith, who could do so again Sunday at Chicago.

Mitchell, Taylor and Mauigoa all missed the game last week with their injuries.

In positive injury news, Glenn said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was expected to be limited at practice Wednesday and has a chance to play Sunday after injuring his groin early in the season opener. Fitzpatrick, who had sat out practice since the injury, has been replaced the past two weeks by Andre Cisco.

Tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert, and running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu are also expected to be limited, but like Fitzpatrick, Glenn was optimistic about all of their chances of playing.

With Parham out and the offensive line struggling, the Jets signed center Nick Dawkins — son of the late NBA star Darryl Dawkins — to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The younger Dawkins was signed by Baltimore in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, where he was teammates for two seasons with current Jets left tackle Olu Fashanu. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Dawkins was released by the Ravens as part of their final roster cuts in August.

Dawkins' backboard-smashing father isn't the only famous athlete in the family. According to Dawkins' Penn State bio, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins is a cousin, as is Karl-Anthony Towns of the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

Along with Dawkins, the Jets also signed veteran center/guard Jimmy Morrissey to the practice squad.

Reporting by The Associated Press.