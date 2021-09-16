National Football League New York Giants vs. WFT: Top moments from Thursday Night Football 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

To open the second week of the season, the New York Giants hit the road to take on the Washington Football Team , as both teams look to secure their first victory of the season, and the Giants seek to avoid their fifth consecutive 0-2 start to a season.

The Giants have won five straight games against Washington, and New York QB Daniel Jones is 4-0 in starts against WFT. However, history isn't on the Giants' side, as they are 3-13 in their past 16 September games.

Taylor Heinicke , who will make his third career start on Thursday, is at the helm for Washington after starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury sustained in Week 1.

Here are the top moments from Thursday night.

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team

FIRST QUARTER

The Giants came out strong in the first quarter with one big play after the next.

On just the third play of the game, Heinicke was sacked by rookie Azeez Ojulari for a loss of 16 yards, forcing Washington to punt on its first drive.

Midway through the frame, Jones got the Giants on the board first with this short run to take an early 7-0 lead.

Star running back Saquan Barkley got in the action, breaking out on this 41-yard run to move the Giants down the field.

As the first frame came to a close, Washington snagged its inaugural first down of the game thanks to this incredible catch from rookie receiver Dyami Brown.

SECOND QUARTER

To start the second quarter, Washington picked up right where it left off, as Heinicke connected with Terry McLaurin to knot things up at 7.

