New York Giants select Malik Nabers with No. 6 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Updated Apr. 25, 2024 9:12 p.m. ET

The New York Giants have selected speedy wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The favorite target of Heisman trophy-winner Jayden Daniels, Nabers ended his LSU career as the school's all-time leader in receiving yards, a particularly notable feat given the plethora of great wideouts who played there such as Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr.

Nabers is now just the second LSU wide receiver to go in the top 10 in the common draft (since 1967), joining Chase, who went fifth overall in 2021.

Nabers finished second in the nation in receiving yards during his junior campaign with 1,569 and reeled in 14 TDs after posting just three the year before. Nabers averaged 17.6 yards per reception last season. The 6-foot, 200-pounder was named a unanimous All-American after the season.

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt had Nabers ranked No. 6 on his list of top NFL Draft prospects, describing the wideout as "an absolute rocket ship" who has a rare ability to turn short passes into big plays. FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang compared Nabers to San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

Malik Nabers
