National Football League New Panthers GM Dan Morgan, coach Dave Canales eye quick turnaround Published Feb. 1, 2024 12:16 p.m. ET

Taking over the team with the worst record in the NFL is no easy task, but new Panthers head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, both introduced on Thursday, say they eagerly embrace the pressure of such a big turnaround.

"Can I say I'm nervous? Is that alright?" said Canales, 42, predictably energetic and upbeat in answering questions. "This is a big task. This is serious for me. This is a great opportunity, and so I don't take that lightly. ... I'm fired up about it. I love a great challenge."

Morgan is a first-time general manager, promoted from Carolina's own front office, and Canales has made two huge leaps in less than a year. Following 13 years as a Seahawks assistant, he became a first-time coordinator and offensive playcaller with the Bucs last season. Now, a division title and a playoff win later, he's suddenly a head coach.

The two spent seven years together in Seattle, going to two Super Bowls and winning one, and now they'll work together to bring Carolina back to national relevance.

"Each of them brings experience from winning programs, and they share the same vision for our organization and are aligned on how they will get there," Panthers owner David Tepper said in a brief introduction.

The challenge ahead of them is significant. Carolina went 2-15, finished last in the league in yards and points scored and 29th in points allowed. What's more, they don't have this year's No. 1 overall pick, having traded it in a package to move up and grab quarterback Bryce Young with last year's top pick.

Young's growth and development are a franchise priority, and Canales' work in the past two seasons, turning Seattle's Geno Smith and Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield into Pro Bowl quarterbacks, provides hope that he can bring out more from Young in his second year.

"I want him to be the best possible version of himself," Canales said. "That's the same approach I've taken. ... We are going to become what Bryce is great at in the passing game. We're going to grow to the capacity that he can handle."

One important piece of news from Thursday's introduction: It appears Canales will be able to keep defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who was interviewed for other head coaching jobs.

"The respect factor that I have going against him, I'm really excited to learn more about the ins and outs," Canales said. "I just know [he's been] really difficult on me for years. ... This is really important for me as a first-time head coach."

Morgan is a former Panthers first-round draft pick and played his entire seven-year NFL career in Carolina. He set the Super Bowl record for tackles in the team's loss to the Patriots in 2004, and he spoke about the importance of making the Panthers a franchise to be feared again.

"We need to find those leaders, those competitors, as J-Stew [Jonathan Stewart] would say, those dawgs," Morgan said. "We've got to get some guys that are passionate about football, that love football, that want to come out every day and compete, on the practice field, in the weight room, competitors.

"We've got to bring that back here to Bank of America Stadium, to where people get excited about coming to see our team. When teams drive up to this stadium, we want them to fear that logo. The logo has to be feared again. Because right now, it's not feared. We've got to get that back."

Canales has hired much of his staff, bringing three assistants with him from Tampa Bay. Brad Idzik, 32, a close friend and colleague in Seattle and his receivers coach with the Bucs, will be his offensive coordinator. Canales also brought offensive line coach Joe Gilbert and assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin from Tampa as well.

The Panthers have seen considerable turnover in six years with Tepper as owner, firing three head coaches at midseason, including Frank Reich last year after only 11 games. Tepper stressed the importance of "alignment" — not just how players line up, but making sure the entire organization is moving in the same direction with the same goals, from the top down.

Asked about the pressure of overseeing an ambitious turnaround, Morgan said it's something different.

"No pressure, but a lot of hunger," he said. "A lot of hunger to be great. A lot of hunger to get this organization back to where it needs to be, which is back in the playoffs, which is competing for championships, year after year. There's an urgency in that, what we're striving toward every single day."

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers , Falcons , Panthers and Saints . He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

