New Orleans Saints sign Demario Davis to one-year extension

The New Orleans Saints have signed Demario Davis to a one-year extension that will keep the 10-year NFL veteran linebacker in New Orleans through the 2024 season.

Davis can earn an additional $18 million over the next three seasons under the new deal, according to ESPN, as New Orleans restructured the existing two years on his contract as well. Along with his $10 million salary, Davis can earn $2 million in incentives in each of the next three seasons and a $2 million roster bonus in 2024.

Davis' 2023 base salary was reportedly reduced by $250,000, while the Saints added a 2023 workout bonus for the same amount and fully guaranteed $1 million of his $8.25 million base salary for that year.

Davis has been a key player for the Saints since arriving in New Orleans in 2018. He previously played five nonconsecutive seasons with the New York Jets and one season with the Cleveland Browns.

He has been named an All-Pro in each of the past three seasons, including First-Team All-Pro in 2019.

Last season, Davis accounted for 105 tackles (70 solo), 10 QB hits, seven passes defended and three sacks.

The Saints finished 9-8 last season, good for second in the NFC South, but just missed the postseason.

