New Orleans Saints Over/Under Win Total: Ready To Take Next Step?

In 2025, the Saints finished 6-11 and in last place in the NFC South.

New Orleans has not made the playoffs since 2020, but the franchise may have found its long-term answer at quarterback in Tyler Shough.

After making several key additions and adding promising talent through the draft, the Saints are presumed to take a step forward this season.

With that in mind, let’s break down New Orleans’ Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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New Orleans Saints

Over 7.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 7.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

What to know: Despite finishing 6-11 in 2025, the Saints showed plenty of promise down the stretch. They won four of their final five games, including a four-game winning streak before a close Week 18 loss.

Much of that optimism centered around rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. In 11 games (nine starts), Shough threw for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns while completing nearly 68% of his passes. He also added 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Shough protected the football, was efficient in the red zone, and consistently delivered in key situations, providing hope that New Orleans has found its franchise quarterback under first-year head coach Kellen Moore.

The Saints added more weapons for Tyler Shough this offseason, acquiring running back Travis Etienne Jr. and selecting wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick. They join Chris Olave, who is coming off a 100-catch, 1,163-yard season, giving New Orleans another dynamic target in the passing game.

Odds: This upcoming season, New Orleans is the +265 second choice to win the NFC South, the +3700 13th choice to win the NFC and the +9000 24th choice to win the Super Bowl.