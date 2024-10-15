National Football League New Jets WR Davante Adams calls into 'The Facility': 'I'm ready, bruh' Updated Oct. 15, 2024 1:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Davante Adams had himself a busy Tuesday morning.

First, the star receiver was moved in a deal from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets. Then, less than two hours after the trade was first reported, Adams made a surprise appearance on FS1's "The Facility."

Adams FaceTimed "Facility" co-host James Jones, who was a former teammate of his — and Aaron Rodgers' — with the Green Bay Packers, in order to discuss the trade. Adams seemed thrilled with the move in his first public comments since the deal was reported.

"Good, bruh," Adams said when asked how he's feeling. "I'm in this thing."

In a follow-up, Adams was asked how excited he was by the trade.

"I'm ready, I'm ready, bruh," Adams responded. "I couldn't be more."

The move also reunites Adams with Rodgers, his and Jones' former quarterback with the Packers. Adams and Jones joked about speaking with Rodgers, calling him "12," which was the QB's jersey number when he was in Green Bay. Both said they were still calling him "12" even after he changed his jersey number to 8 with the Jets.

"I was talking a brick. I was talking a brick," Adams said. "I said yeah, ‘Me and 12.' Someone said, ‘Nah, he's 8.'"

Adams was already at the Jets' facility at Florham Park, New Jersey, shortly after the trade was reported on Tuesday morning, according to The Athletic. Jones asked when Adams took off to head to his new home.

"At midnight," Adams said with a laugh. "I left at midnight."

Adams' call with Jones came in the final minute of Tuesday's episode of "The Facility," so the live interview was brief. But the short conversation seemed to show Adams' excitement over the move. When Adams requested a trade from the Raiders earlier in October, it was reported that he had the Jets high on his wishlist of possible suitors, ostensibly due to his connection with Rodgers.

Now, Adams is finally reunited with the quarterback with whom he's had the best seasons of his career, recording five Pro Bowl nods and leading the league in touchdown receptions in 2020 while playing with Rodgers. Adams also helped Rodgers reach historic highs of his own, assisting the quarterback to NFL MVP wins in 2020 and 2021.

Adams will also be joining a team that likely needs his help. New York is off to a 2-4 start, falling to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, naming Jeff Ulbrich their interim coach while passing game coordinator Todd Downing replaced Nathaniel Hackett as the offensive playcaller. New York ranks 22nd in total offense and 23rd in scoring through the first six weeks of the season.

