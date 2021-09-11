National Football League
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins odds: How to bet, picks, more
National Football League

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins odds: How to bet, picks, more

It's officially the Mac Jones era in New England. Meanwhile, questions remain about whether the Miami Dolphins have their signal-caller of the future.

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season includes an AFC East matchup of young quarterbacks when the Dolphins travel to Massachusetts to take on Bill Belichick's Patriots. Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet.

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -188 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Patriots have chosen rookie Mac Jones to start the season under center. Jones was a one-year starter in college, and while the Patriots are high on him, he's facing a Brian Flores defense to start his career. On the other side, the Dolphins are hoping second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can make a considerable jump in year two. While he looked decent in the preseason, his offensive line … oh, boy.

"Please give me the under!"

PICK: UNDER 43.5 total points scored by both teams combined

