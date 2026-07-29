National Football League
New England Patriots Over/Under Win Total: Will N.E. Regress In 2026?
National Football League

New England Patriots Over/Under Win Total: Will N.E. Regress In 2026?

Published Jul. 29, 2026 10:39 p.m. ET

This is the year that we really get to see what Drake Maye and the Patriots are made of. 

Can they continue their success from last season, or was it potentially a fluke?

Let's check out the Patriots' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

 

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New England Patriots

Over 10.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under 10.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

What to know: The Patriots are coming off a 14-win season that ended with a Super Bowl appearance, but they also faced one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2025. New England now has the sixth-toughest schedule entering 2026, which is a major reason why Vegas is projecting a drop in wins. 

However, the Patriots did go out and trade for A.J. Brown, which should be a huge boost for Drake Maye. 

In terms of the schedule, consider this: Last regular season, N.E. faced just three playoff teams (Buffalo twice). This time around, it will have nine regular-season games against playoff teams, as well as matchups with Detroit and Kansas City, who shockingly missed the postseason last year. 

Odds: This upcoming season, New England is the +125 second choice to win the AFC East, the +760 third choice to win the AFC and the +1600 sixth choice to win the Super Bowl.

 
 
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