National Football League Bills loss or Patriots win? Belichick's mastery up for debate after MNF victory

The question became the story.

"It's been 40 years since a team has won while passing that few times. Is that embarrassing?"

On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills were on the wrong side of a rushing masterclass put on by the New England Patriots as part of the Pats' 14-10 win.

Although the reporter who asked didn't get a direct answer, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde's collective response was a more-than-telling sign of their feelings following the defeat.

"That's funny," Hyde said as he pointed at the reporter behind the question. "I'll remember that."

The pair's annoyance was understandable, given the historical significance of New England's all-out rushing assail.

The Pats' three passing attempts were the fewest in franchise history. The previous low was five in another snowy affair with Miami in 1982. That sum was also the fewest by any NFL team since Buffalo attempted just two throws in Week 3 of the 1974 campaign.

By halftime of the game Monday, Mac Jones had attempted one pass (fewest first-half total since 1978). New England had one passing first down (second-fewest in franchise history and fewest since 1983) while collecting 11 first downs overall. That number is tied for the second-lowest of any NFL team in a win this season.

The Pats, quite frankly, didn't need Jones to pass. Their rushing forge was just that potent.

The two-headed monster of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson plunged through Buffalo's front line. Harris broke off a 64-yard bolt for six in the first quarter, and Stevenson's rough-and-tumble running style relieved an injured Harris in the second.

Buffalo was unable to stop either man.

New England had eight rushes of 10 or more yards while registering the second game since 2000 with more than 200 rushing yards and fewer than 20 yards through the air. It was the first time a road squad had done so since Chicago in 1979.

But while Belichick and his crew were virtually unflappable, Buffalo's regime was unremarkable.

Josh Allen's 75.0 QB rating was the third-worst he has posted this season. The Bills generally go as he does, and when his rating dips below 100, they're 1-4. When it's above that benchmark, the team is 6-1. Buffalo finished the outing with a lowly 1-for-4 scoring clip from inside the red zone.

Skip Bayless put the loss squarely on Josh Allen's shoulders.

"Once again –– big stage, big moment –– where are you, Josh?" Bayless questioned Tuesday on "Undisputed."

"How many points did the Patriots score last night? What were they on third down? Two-of-12, and they got away with it. Was this not an indictment? Josh Allen stunk it up again and again and again. Every time they have a chance to make plays, he doesn't make the play. When he gets his opportunity, he comes up small."

Bills coach Sean McDermott didn't put the loss on Allen, but he stopped short of saying that he was outcoached.

His opinion appeared to be that his team lost –– it wasn't beaten.

But from Shannon Sharpe's viewpoint, Belichick was indeed responsible for the beatdown of the Bills.

"Coach Belichick probably looked at the forecast a week out," Sharpe opined.

"He said, 'OK, conditions aren’t going to be ideal.' And he said, 'Hold on, why am I going to put the ball in my rookie quarterback’s hands? This team can't stop the run! Derrick Henry ran for a million yards. Jonathan Taylor ran for two million yards. The Jags beat ‘em by running the football. We can run the football as comparable as those teams can."

Colin Cowherd was of the same belief, heaping praise on the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

"It felt like most of the night, Buffalo had better players," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

"There is a reason Belichick had the better plan: He's been in 30 games like this. That's why I think the Bills players were so frustrated afterward. They knew they had the better team and the better opportunities.

"You can't beat experience."

No matter the opinions, Belichick can claim the one stat that matters most: a W in Week 13.

The good news for the Bills is that they'll face the same opponent to close out the month on Dec. 26. If they did feel any embarrassment from their performance Monday, they'll have a chance to right that wrong with some holiday redemption the day after Christmas.

