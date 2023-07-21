New Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson on name change: 'Everything's on the table'

National Football League
Published Jul. 21, 2023 2:27 p.m. ET

Could Washington's NFL team be changing its name yet again?

New co-owner Magic Johnson hinted at the possibility that the Commanders might not stay the Commanders in an interview with NBC. It was the first time that Johnson went on the record since a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris, including Johnson, finalized the purchase of the beleaguered franchise for $6.05 billion on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend laughed when NBC reporter Craig Melvin brought up the fact that many fans do not like the name Commanders, which the D.C squad played as last season after two years of being known simply as the "Washington Football Team." Johnson remained coy, however, about the new ownership group's plans for the name.

"Everything's on the table, especially after this year," Johnson said. "We'll see where we are with the name."

Johnson gave a similar response when asked about another issue many fans have been passionate about — possibly moving the team from its oft-criticized suburban stadium in Landover, Maryland, back into Washington, D.C. proper, perhaps even back on the site of former home RFK Stadium.

"We're going to spend this year understanding what we have in place," Johnson said. "I'm sure [a possible move] will come up, the name of the team will come up eventually. But right now, we've got enough work to do that will keep us busy."

ESPN first reported that Washington's incoming ownership group would consider changing the name in "a complete rebranding" of the team. Former owner Dan Snyder finally abandoned the team's racially insensitive nickname in 2020 after years of controversy surrounding it.

