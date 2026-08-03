New Bears S Coby Bryant Reportedly Out At Least 8 Weeks After Practice Injury

Just when the Chicago Bears got their first injured player of training camp back to the practice field on Monday, they had a second injury on their first day in pads.

Running back Kyle Monangai returned to practice briefly after missing three straight workouts with a soft tissue injury, but starting safety Coby Bryant went out during one-on-one drills with an apparent leg injury and left the field in a cart.

Bryant is expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks with a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture, ESPN reported Monday. He reportedly won't need surgery, though.

If Bryant is out for at least eight weeks, that could rule him out for Chicago's first four regular-season matchups. The Bears face the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets in the first four weeks of the season.

Bryant, the former Seahawks player who was acquired in free agency, was working against tight end Cole Kmet in one-on-one drills and clutched his left leg near the knee. He was able to get in the cart on his own power, but the scene was scary for the Bears, who are depending on Bryant’s speed in a revamped starting secondary.

"You know, it always sucks to see," tight end Colston Loveland said of the injury. "That’s part of it. You know, he’s tough, he’s a dog. He’s going to be fine.

"We’re not worried about it but I don’t know. We’ll leave that [prognosis] to coach Johnson."

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson described Bryant’s value as more than just speed in the secondary.

"He’s come in with the juice," cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said. "Obviously from practice, when he’s coming out in the middle of the field to make PBUs, he’s just a spark plug.

"He’s bringing that energy every day and he done won it at the highest level so he’s not letting nobody slip under the standard."

Bryant was replaced at safety by both Cam Lewis and Gervarrius Owens. His role is also critical because he is a veteran playing alongside rookie starter Dillon Thieneman at the other safety spot.

The Bears signed Lewis as a free agent from Buffalo, while Owens was on Chicago’s practice squad last season.

Monangai had been out from Day 2 of training camp and was able to get back on the field for the individual drills. He left when the team went to scrimmage.

Monangai ran for 783 yards on 169 carries with five touchdowns last season as the No. 2 back behind starter D’Andre Swift. He provides the power punch to Swift’s speed in Johnson’s attack.

It could be soon when Monangai is able to rejoin full practices.

"We’re taking it day-by-day right now," Johnson said of Monangai. "We’re working through it. He’s working hard with his rehab and it should be on the shorter side here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.