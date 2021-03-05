National Football League
Neil deGrasse Tyson weighs in on Browns QB Baker Mayfield's UFO sighting

1 hour ago

Colin called in the big guns.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joined Colin Cowherd on Friday to discuss the hot topic of outer space trending on social media after Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tweeted about an alleged UFO sighting.

Sorry, "E.T." fans, Tyson isn't yet convinced that aliens exist.

"I think if there were aliens visiting, [the] amateur astronomy community would catch it immediately … people who know the night sky like the back of their hand, they are called amateur astronomers."

According to Tyson, what Mayfield saw was likely a type of meteor called a bolide.

"So what he should do is go look at what meteors look like, and most of them look like simple shooting stars. But the occasional bigger one is called a bolide ... and they flash through the sky, and at the end, sometimes they explode."

Despite Mayfield's mischaracterization, Tyson thought Colin was a little too hard on the QB on Thursday.

"And by the way, if you see [a] UFO, it just means you didn’t know what it was. That’s what the U stands for: unidentified. So it’s not a problem if your quarterback sees something in the sky, and they don’t know what it is. What else are they going to call it but a UFO? So give them a break."

Apparently, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also thought Cowherd was a bit harsh, as he took to Twitter to have some fun at Colin's expense.

Colin loved it, starting with the acknowledgement from the seven-time Super Bowl champion, and said that because he has more than a handful of rings, Brady can see and say whatever he wants.

"Tom Brady, to me, has broken through a barrier. He's so great, he's such a great leader, he's so dependable, he wins so much, he's so exemplary."

Another Super Bowl champion, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, had an alleged UFO sighting of his own back in 2005. He shared that story with Pat McAfee in September.

The UFO QB club is now poppin' with the trio of Mayfield, Brady and Rodgers.

That's some serious star power.

