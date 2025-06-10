National Football League Myles Garrett on Aaron Rodgers: 'Good opportunity to put him in the graveyard' Updated Jun. 10, 2025 6:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. A player that he'll be seeing at least twice next year, Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, is pumped — but probably not for the same reason that Rodgers is.

"I think it's a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard," Garrett responded on Tuesday when asked what his reaction was to Rodgers signing with the Steelers, according to ESPN.

So, there's that.

In 2021, it was revealed that Garrett had a Halloween-themed graveyard on his front lawn of all the quarterbacks he had sacked or was planning to take down.

After originally requesting a trade in February, Garrett, a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, signed a four-year, $160 million extension ($123.5 million guaranteed) with the Browns, with his $40 million average annual salary breaking the NFL record for a defensive player.

Last season, Garrett totaled 14.0 sacks, an NFL-high 22 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 47 combined tackles. He ranked second among edge defenders in pass-rush grade (92.8) and overall grade (92.3) and 11th in run-defense grade (78.4), according to Pro Football Focus. It marked the seventh consecutive season that Garrett registered double-digit sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Garrett's chances of putting Rodgers in the dirt, the defensive end has 13.0 sacks and four forced fumbles in 14 career games against the AFC North-rival Steelers. Garrett has faced off against Rodgers once, with the veteran quarterback's then-Green Bay Packers getting a 24-22 win at home on Christmas Day in the 2021 season. Garrett finished with one combined tackle.

Pittsburgh inked the 41-year-old Rodgers to a base one-year, $13.7 million deal earlier this month. He was released by the New York Jets after two seasons in March. Last season, Rodgers totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes in a 5-12 season for New York.

Garrett's first chance to end Rodgers once and for all will be on Oct. 12, when Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland. The two teams split their 2024 regular-season series, with them each winning on their respective home turf.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Aaron Rodgers

share