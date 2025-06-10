Myles Garrett on Aaron Rodgers: 'Good opportunity to put him in the graveyard'
Quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. A player that he'll be seeing at least twice next year, Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, is pumped — but probably not for the same reason that Rodgers is.
"I think it's a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard," Garrett responded on Tuesday when asked what his reaction was to Rodgers signing with the Steelers, according to ESPN.
So, there's that.
In 2021, it was revealed that Garrett had a Halloween-themed graveyard on his front lawn of all the quarterbacks he had sacked or was planning to take down.
After originally requesting a trade in February, Garrett, a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, signed a four-year, $160 million extension ($123.5 million guaranteed) with the Browns, with his $40 million average annual salary breaking the NFL record for a defensive player.
Last season, Garrett totaled 14.0 sacks, an NFL-high 22 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 47 combined tackles. He ranked second among edge defenders in pass-rush grade (92.8) and overall grade (92.3) and 11th in run-defense grade (78.4), according to Pro Football Focus. It marked the seventh consecutive season that Garrett registered double-digit sacks.
As for Garrett's chances of putting Rodgers in the dirt, the defensive end has 13.0 sacks and four forced fumbles in 14 career games against the AFC North-rival Steelers. Garrett has faced off against Rodgers once, with the veteran quarterback's then-Green Bay Packers getting a 24-22 win at home on Christmas Day in the 2021 season. Garrett finished with one combined tackle.
Pittsburgh inked the 41-year-old Rodgers to a base one-year, $13.7 million deal earlier this month. He was released by the New York Jets after two seasons in March. Last season, Rodgers totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes in a 5-12 season for New York.
Garrett's first chance to end Rodgers once and for all will be on Oct. 12, when Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland. The two teams split their 2024 regular-season series, with them each winning on their respective home turf.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
How to measure success for Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, other rookie QBs in 2025
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Broncos add ex-Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins
The late Jim Irsay's 3 daughters will take charge of the Colts
-
Aaron Rodgers, Micah Parsons headline 8 players to watch at NFL minicamps
Aaron Rodgers was reportedly third on Steelers' QB wish list this offseason
Aaron Rodgers officially signs with Steelers, contract details revealed
-
2025 NFL Divisional odds: 3 early, unique betting trends
Who will be the NFL's last unbeaten team in 2025? Narrowing the field from 32 to 1!
New NFL contenders? Ranking 18 teams' playoff chances after missing postseason
-
How to measure success for Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, other rookie QBs in 2025
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Broncos add ex-Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins
The late Jim Irsay's 3 daughters will take charge of the Colts
-
Aaron Rodgers, Micah Parsons headline 8 players to watch at NFL minicamps
Aaron Rodgers was reportedly third on Steelers' QB wish list this offseason
Aaron Rodgers officially signs with Steelers, contract details revealed
-
2025 NFL Divisional odds: 3 early, unique betting trends
Who will be the NFL's last unbeaten team in 2025? Narrowing the field from 32 to 1!
New NFL contenders? Ranking 18 teams' playoff chances after missing postseason