Myles Away: Browns Struggles Show More Than Just Problems With Deshaun Watson

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville) — It would be easier if it were as simple as changing quarterbacks.

The Cleveland Browns had their first game in the post-Myles Garrett era Sunday, and their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars went about as poorly as you could expect.

The offense got a Deshaun Watson interception on the opening drive, and didn't cross midfield again until they trailed 24-0. The defense allowed Trevor Lawrence to have his highest passer rating in a game of his NFL career, watching the fourth quarter from the sidelines after four easy touchdown passes.

The final score was 34-10, and that doesn't do it justice. Cleveland got its only touchdown with two minutes left, and Jacksonville's offense looked like it was just trying to finish the game without injuries for most of the second half.

The NFL teaches you that Week 1 can tell outright lies, that teams can win big or lose big in that first game, and two months later they look nothing like that first glimpse, for better or worse. The last time a Browns head coach had his first game, first-year coach Kevin Stefanski saw his team lose to the Baltimore Ravens 38-6. But Stefanski quickly turned that group around in 2020, going 11-6 and winning their first playoff game in 26 years.

This didn't feel like a lie. This felt like the hard truth of a team that entered Sunday's game as the heaviest underdog in the league this week, and needed a garbage-time score to fall two touchdowns short of those low expectations.

"I'm not down. I'm disappointed," 60-year-old Todd Monken said after his first game as an NFL head coach. "I mean, you're not going to get me down. Waited a long time to be a head coach in this league. Kind of freaking awesome. We're not where we want to be, and. they'd better get us now. Because we've got a good young group, and we just didn't play well today."

The idea that Watson, playing in his first game since 2024, was their best option — long-term, short-term, anything — is fairly damning in itself, with the threat of second-year pro Shedeur Sanders not exactly looming from the sidelines. Watson is in the final year of a five-year, $230 million contract, his on-field struggles surpassed only by off-field issues that had his own fans booing him in preseason.

The right thing to do would have been to cut him, to sever ties to a terrible decision that will work against the franchise's chances of success even after he's gone. Monken was careful to not single out Watson postgame — and there was plenty else that went wrong.

"It's a 'we' thing," Monken said. "It's not a me, it's not a they thing, it's a we thing. We're going to fight like hell to get better. That's what I've always done. That's what we're going to continue to do."

The Browns' locker room wasn't anything disconsolate, more just aware of little things that need to change for them to have a chance to beat good opponents. They owned the most lopsided loss of the opening weekend, struggling on the same day that the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants — all who picked in the top five of the draft — opened with victories.

Monken was asked if he was definitely sticking with Watson heading into next week's might-be-even-hotter 1 p.m. game in Tampa against the Bucs, and he didn't sound like a coach making a change.

"I'd rather just talk about today, because I haven't had time to even look at the tape," Monken said. "I mean, I'm sure as hell not firing me. I'm not firing our staff. I'm not giving up on the players. So [Watson] happens to be one of the 53, and however many practice squad guys we've got, and our staff, he's one of them. We'll evaluate everything. But to just say that emotionally here at the end, when we didn't play good enough and didn't coach well enough."

This was going to be a long year before the Browns traded Garrett to the Rams for a slew of draft picks, sacrificing today for tomorrow in losing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. They gave up 24 points in the first half Sunday in their first game without him, and it matched the most points they'd allowed in any first half since Sept. 2017, two weeks before Garrett's debut with the Browns.

"It's like boxing," said Jared Verse, acquired from the Rams in the Garrett trade and tasked with replacing him. "They hit you in the face, you get your feet right back up and punch back. We just backed up a little bit, and by the time we got more collected ... it was too late. They already had done the damage."

If you had to encapsulate all that was wrong with Cleveland on Sunday, take a sequence of plays just before halftime, when Watson had completed back-to-back passes for 20 and 11 yards, getting them to the Jaguars' 39 with 51 seconds before halftime. A touchdown would cut the lead to 17, but instead, they had a holding penalty and a false start and a delay of game, all in a row, to set up first and 30. A short gain, then another holding penalty for second and 34. They did not score.

Deshaun Watson was sacked five times on Sunday as he completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the blowout loss. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Accountability has never been Watson's best skill, and Sunday was no different, owning his part but saying things like, "Of course, everyone's going to look at the quarterback in this situation overall." Asked how he handles adversity and keeps his confidence, he spoke to the support he says he has from his teammates.

"Just keep moving forward, keep stepping forward, you know, keep smiling, regardless of who's against me or who's with me," Watson said. "I think that's more beneficial for the team in that locker room. I had a lot of support in that locker room after the game, telling me to keep my head up, keep pushing forward, keep working. They're behind me, so that's always positive to see and hear. We've just got to keep going. You know, the adversity is going to be there. You know you've got to embrace it ... keep pushing through until you break that wall."

There weren't many hopeful moments Sunday. Rookie receiver Denzel Boston caught a 46-yard touchdown in the final two minutes, but the game was over an hour earlier. Quinshon Judkins, a second-year back with potential, had 12 carries and none of them went for more than five yards. Verse, a potential star, had just one tackle in the first half.

Monken is a patient man (you don't take the Browns job in 2026 without patience), and his combination of optimism and bluntness will serve him well in surviving what will be a long season. They have other bad teams on the schedule — the Titans in Week 7, the Raiders in Week 12 — but they look to be hard-pressed to match last year's 5-12 record. Knowing that each loss increases their odds of landing an elite quarterback in next year's draft, that might not be a bad thing.

"I told the team, 'There is no testimony without a test,'" Monken said. "It's just one of them. This is one of 17 games we've got, and we certainly didn't play well enough. We certainly didn't coach well enough. But I love our guys. I love the way they work, and we're going to come back tomorrow and fight like hell to fix it."

