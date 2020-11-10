National Football League MVP Watch: Allen Bumps Brady 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 in the NFL could wind up as a watershed moment when the MVP race is all said and done.

Between Tom Brady's clunker against Drew Brees, Josh Allen outshining Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes doing, well, Mahomes things ⁠— there was a LOT to unpack from the week that was.

And lest we forget, Aaron Rodgers also enjoyed an outstanding performance to kick off Week 9 on Thursday Night Football.

Here are the top five MVP favorites according to FOX Bet's insights, along with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what's on the horizon.

1. Russell Wilson (+120)

How it's going: Wilson had perhaps his worst game of the season against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, but it didn't help that Seattle's defense again gave up a boatload of points in a 44-34 loss.

Russ did have three total TDs in the game, but also had four costly turnovers ⁠— his seventh in the past three games. His QBR, a per-play metric that measures a quarterback's efficiency, of 68.9 was the lowest he's had this season.

What's up next: The 6-2 Seahawks will look to bounce back against the 5-3 Rams, who are fresh off a bye week following a Week 8 loss of their own. With 24 passing TDs, nine interceptions and a 97.5 average passer rating in 16 games, Wilson has strong individual numbers in his career against the Rams. However, Seattle's NFC West rivals hold the edge in the win/loss column as Wilson is 7-9 lifetime against them.

What people are saying: "If he gets back on track, which he easily can because Russell Wilson is not a trending player ⁠— he's not up-and-down, he doesn't go into ebbs and flows ⁠— he is a guy that can ball week in and week out." ⁠— Brandon Marshall



2. Patrick Mahomes (+210)

How it's going: Mahomes and the 8-1 Chiefs got off to sputtering start against the Carolina Panthers, but eventually the floodgates opened up as KC eked out a 33-31 win. Kansas City's QB racked up four touchdowns and 372 yards without a turnover, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 career passing touchdowns in the process.

What's up next: The Chiefs will cruise into their bye week before visiting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. The bye will give them plenty of time to contemplate revenge after the Raiders got the best of Mahomes & Co. in a 40-32 win in Week 5 for Las Vegas.

What people are saying: "It's not only that the MVP conversation is wide open, it's the MVP has a clear and obvious favorite at this point. And it is not Russell Wilson, and it is not Thomas Edward Patrick Brady and it is not, as good as he's been, Aaron Rodgers. It is, unfortunately for everyone aside from me, it is Patrick Mahomes." ⁠— Nick Wright

3. Aaron Rodgers (+350)

How it's going: Rodgers shredded the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, though the Niners were working with a patchwork roster. Nevertheless, Rodgers hung four touchdowns and 305 yards on San Francisco in a 34-17 rout that saw Green Bay move to 6-2 on the season.

What's up next: The lowly 1-7 Jacksonville Jaguars will visit Lambeau in Week 10. The Jags' lone win of the season came in Week 1, and since then they've given up an average of 29.5 points in their seven losses. In three career meetings against the Jaguars, Rodgers has a 2-1 career record with five passing touchdowns and one interception.

What people are saying: "Right now, Aaron Rodgers is playing the best ball we've seen him play since 2016, and he's definitely in the MVP conversation. But more than anything, he's able to carry a team again." ⁠— Ryan Clark

4. Josh Allen (+2000)

How it's going: Allen put on a showcase against the reigning MVP favorite in a captivating 44-34 Bills win against the Seahawks. Allen completed an eye-popping 81.6 percent of his passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing TD for good measure.

The performance snapped a drought for Allen that saw him come up empty on passing touchdowns in back-to-back games. He also makes a return to our MVP Watch for the first time since October 14.

What's up next: The 7-2 Bills will visit the Arizona Cardinals and fellow MVP-hopeful Kyler Murray in their Week 10 contest. Arizona has had issues against mobile ⁠— or shifty, at the very least ⁠— quarterback-led teams in back-to-back games. The Cards gave up 34 points in a Week 7 win against Russell Wilson's Seahawks and 34 points to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins last week. Will Allen be able to capitalize?

What people are saying: “For Josh Allen, I did not think he had that type of game in him. Over the weekend his grandmother passed away. The team knew he was hurting, and he came out with by far his best NFL game of his young career. ... Allen was phenomenal.” ⁠— Damon Amendolara

5. Kyler Murray (+2800)

How it's going: Murray continued his sensational sophomore campaign for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, albeit in a narrow 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Murray balled out with a career-high 150.5 passer rating, throwing for three touchdowns and 283 yards on 21 of 26 passing. He also strolled for 106 yards on 11 carries and rushed for a TD.

What's up next: At 5-3, Arizona's had an up-and-down season so far. However, they have precious little time to dwell on a close loss to Miami, as Allen and the Bills come into town. The Bills faced the Seahawks last week, forcing Wilson into four turnovers and holding him to five rushing yards. Murray, who is often compared to Wilson, presumably will look to build off the success Wilson had (three total TDs) but avoid the costly mistakes.

What people are saying: "What I told you before the [2019 NFL] Draft is holding up: Kyler Murray has the quickest feet since Barry Sanders. ... And he has twice the arm that Tua does, because he's got a cannon." ⁠— Skip Bayless

Honorable mentions:

