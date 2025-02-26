2025 NFL Draft odds: Which position will be named Mr. Irrelevant?
One betting market that always draws attention during the NFL Draft season is Mr. Irrelevant.
The cheeky moniker is given to the very last player selected in the draft because usually, that player doesn't end up having a meaningful career in the league.
Of course, there are exceptions to that rule.
Take San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, for example. He was selected last in 2022, and since being drafted, he has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance as a starting QB and even earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024.
Another recent player who transcended irrelevance after being the last selection is Tae Crowder.
The linebacker out of Georgia was Mr. Irrelevant 2020 and in three seasons with New York, he racked up 232 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.
So let's take a look at the odds for which position will be named Mr. Irrelevant 2025, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 26.
Mr. Irrelevant 2025 (Position of Last Player Drafted)
Defensive Line/Edge: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Offensive Lineman: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Wide Receiver: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Cornerback: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Running Back: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Quarterback: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Linebacker: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Safety: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Tight End: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
