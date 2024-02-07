National Football League Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: 'I want to break the bank' Updated Feb. 7, 2024 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a year away from free agency. Regardless of whether he signs an extension this offseason or becomes a free agent after 2024, Jefferson has one goal in mind: get paid his worth.

"I want to break the bank, and I want to be a part of an organization that wants me and to really give me what I deserve," Jefferson said in an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio Wednesday. "I feel like eventually the Vikings will do what they need to do to have me in the building, but I don't really know at this very moment. Only time will tell.

"I feel like I have the right people in my circle to negotiate and do what's right, and I feel like this whole process of how we handle things and how we went accordingly with the season and the contract stuff, I feel like we did a great job with it."

Jefferson added that he's "grateful" for what the Vikings have done for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The receiver has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Vikings, who selected him with the No. 22 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Jefferson was limited to 10 games this season due to a hamstring injury, but he still managed to register 68 receptions for 1,074 yards (15.8 yards per reception) and five touchdowns. Furthermore, the aforementioned receiving yard total gave Jefferson a fourth consecutive season of 1,000-plus receiving yards.

Jefferson, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro honoree, led the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) in 2022.

Davante Adams (five-year, $140 million deal), Tyreek Hill (four-year, $120 million), Amari Cooper (five-year, $100 million deal), A.J. Brown (four-year, $100 million deal) and Stefon Diggs (four-year, $96 million deal) have the largest contracts among NFL wide receivers.

Camryn Bynum shares Vikings overcoming adversity + Kirk Cousins' future

The Vikings are coming off a 7-10 season that saw them miss the playoffs and post a losing record for the third time in four years. They were dealt a crushing blow midseason when quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. Cousins, 35, is set to hit free agency this offseason.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson

share