National Football League
Can Vikings become kings of the NFC North? Can Vikings become kings of the NFC North?
National Football League

Can Vikings become kings of the NFC North?

57 mins ago

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings finished second in the NFC North at 8-9, five games behind the Green Bay Packers.

Some NFL observers think the Packers will take a step backward, however, after losing star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. That could give the Vikings, who have made some key additions this offseason, a chance to move toward the top of the division.

Greg Jennings and Colin Cowherd shared their opinions on the topic on Tuesday, and both went as far as to say it could be the Vikings year in the division.

"They lost a ton of close games," Cowherd said. "The Packers won't be as good, and the Bears and Lions still have a lot of questions. I think Kirk Cousins is a B to a B-plus quarterback, who sometimes has shrunk in big games. I think last year he and Zimmer got a little chippy and ugly, and that affected him a little more than usual."

Jennings agreed.

"I don't really think they are going to be a shocker to a lot of teams," he said. "This was a good team that couldn't win in close games.

"Kirk Cousins has always endured it. He's always had this defensive coach with the Vikings. He never was going to be the savior, if you will, but now you have a coach who's on your side of the ball and really dictating everything, and you're in a favorable position. For me, Kirk Cousins has always been a B-plus quarterback, but he's always been under-appreciated. This team is going to win the North."

Last season, the Vikings ranked 12th in the NFL in total yards (6,168) and 11th in passing yards (4,328). Seven of Minnesota's nine losses were by a touchdown or less. Of those seven, four were by a field goal or less.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Will Dolphins defense be key to 2022 success?
Miami Dolphins

Will Dolphins defense be key to 2022 success?

1 hour ago
How New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston can still be a franchise QB
National Football League

How New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston can still be a franchise QB

2 hours ago
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend thinks star might return to NFL
National Football League

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend thinks star might return to NFL

4 hours ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

4 hours ago
Madden 99 Club: Myles Garrett is first Brown to be honored
National Football League

Madden 99 Club: Myles Garrett is first Brown to be honored

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes