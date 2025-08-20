National Football League Micah Parsons Still a Spectator at Cowboys Practice Amid Contract Dispute Published Aug. 20, 2025 10:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Micah Parsons made his usual sideline appearance for the final practice of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, who are back in Texas after nearly a month in California.

While there were no signs Wednesday that the star pass rusher's hold-in was leading to progress in stalled contract negotiations, first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer didn't hesitate when asked if Parsons would be on the field for the opener at Philadelphia on Sept. 4.

With or without a contract extension.

"I feel good that Micah’s going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles," Schottenheimer said before the workout inside the 12,000-seat stadium at the team's headquarters in Frisco, north of Dallas.

Parsons has cited a back injury as the reason he hasn't participated in practice since the Cowboys reported to California last month. There's little question what the real reason is behind him sitting on a chair on the sidelines rather than going through drills with teammates.

Schottenheimer dodged a question about whether there was a deadline for Parsons to have enough real practice time to be ready for the regular season.

Most of the starters, including quarterback Dak Prescott, won't play in the preseason, which wraps up Friday night at home against Atlanta. But Parsons' idle time will be an issue if nothing changes in the next week.

"You’d like it sooner rather than later, but Micah’s going to be prepared," Schottenheimer said. "Micah knows his body as well as anybody. The best thing of him being here is that he has been able to do some of the walkthroughs. He has been able to be in the meetings. The physical side of it, usually the players are the experts with where their bodies are."

Parsons is entering the final season of his five-year rookie contract. The 2021 first-round draft pick is set to make $24 million, but is seeking a new deal with an average annual value in excess of $40 million. Parsons has a pretty good case for being the highest-paid defensive player, even if that designation doesn't last long.

The 26-year-old is one of just two players to have at least 12.0 sacks in his first four seasons since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White is the other.

While the Cowboys were in California, Parsons made a trade request on social media, saying he felt misled in discussions with owner Jerry Jones and suggesting he didn't want to play another game with Dallas. He has spoken to reporters just once since the start of camp.

Barring a trade, Parsons' options are limited. Even after his contract expires, Parsons is subject to the franchise tag in 2026 and 2027. Jones has said he has no intention of trading Parsons, and has expressed confidence that a deal will get done.

Schottenheimer said he hasn't been frustrated by the constant questions.

"I think my tone hasn’t changed," Schottenheimer said. "My answer hasn’t really changed. I’m focused on the field. I’m focused on the guys that are working. The business side is going to take care of itself. I could answer those questions all day long."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

