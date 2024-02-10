Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys' priority is CeeDee Lamb contract
The Dallas Cowboys have several big decisions to make surrounding player's contracts, and that includes All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL with 135 receptions this past season.
According to Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, Lamb's contract is the first order of business for Jerry Jones and the organization.
"I know they gotta get CeeDee Lamb done. I think that's the priority right now," Parsons said to the NFL Network. "If they're ready to talk about a deal and get a deal done, I'll be super excited. You know I'm ready to be [with the] Cowboys for life. This is the team I wanted to be with. This is the team I want to win a championship with."
Lamb is set to hit free agency after the 2024 NFL season, while Parsons is scheduled to do so after the 2025 season. They were each drafted by and have spent their entire careers with the Cowboys.
In addition to his 135 catches, Lamb added 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, all career highs. It was his third consecutive season with 1,100-plus receiving yards and second consecutive season with 100-plus receptions.
Parsons, a two-time All-Pro, finished the 2023 regular season with 14 sacks, 64 combined tackles and one forced fumble. He has now made the NFC Pro Bowl roster in each of his three seasons in the NFL, while logging at least 13 sacks every year.
Meanwhile, quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott — who led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns in the regular season, while posting a career-best 105.9 passer rating — is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.
"What's meant for me is meant for me. I'm not gonna rush the process," Parsons said about his contractual future. "I'm gonna just enjoy the process and keep working until it's time."
The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record this season before losing at home to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Lamar Jackson is near-unanimous for his second NFL Most Valuable Player award
Ten 49ers, Chiefs whose legacies will be most impacted by Super Bowl LVIII
2024 Super Bowl LVIII: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet and picks
-
Best player prop bets for Super Bowl 2024: 49ers-Chiefs odds
49ers Super Bowl prop bets: The Group Chat's favorite 2024 odds
Devin Hester, Julius Peppers highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
-
49ers 'not happy' after early wakeup call from hotel fire alarm
NFL MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
Pro Bowl Confidential: 35 NFL stars pick MVP, most underrated, Taylor Swift songs
-
Lamar Jackson is near-unanimous for his second NFL Most Valuable Player award
Ten 49ers, Chiefs whose legacies will be most impacted by Super Bowl LVIII
2024 Super Bowl LVIII: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet and picks
-
Best player prop bets for Super Bowl 2024: 49ers-Chiefs odds
49ers Super Bowl prop bets: The Group Chat's favorite 2024 odds
Devin Hester, Julius Peppers highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
-
49ers 'not happy' after early wakeup call from hotel fire alarm
NFL MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
Pro Bowl Confidential: 35 NFL stars pick MVP, most underrated, Taylor Swift songs