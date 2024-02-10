National Football League Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys' priority is CeeDee Lamb contract Updated Feb. 10, 2024 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys have several big decisions to make surrounding player's contracts, and that includes All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL with 135 receptions this past season.

According to Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, Lamb's contract is the first order of business for Jerry Jones and the organization.

"I know they gotta get CeeDee Lamb done. I think that's the priority right now," Parsons said to the NFL Network. "If they're ready to talk about a deal and get a deal done, I'll be super excited. You know I'm ready to be [with the] Cowboys for life. This is the team I wanted to be with. This is the team I want to win a championship with."

Lamb is set to hit free agency after the 2024 NFL season, while Parsons is scheduled to do so after the 2025 season. They were each drafted by and have spent their entire careers with the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his 135 catches, Lamb added 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, all career highs. It was his third consecutive season with 1,100-plus receiving yards and second consecutive season with 100-plus receptions.

Parsons, a two-time All-Pro, finished the 2023 regular season with 14 sacks, 64 combined tackles and one forced fumble. He has now made the NFC Pro Bowl roster in each of his three seasons in the NFL, while logging at least 13 sacks every year.

Meanwhile, quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott — who led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns in the regular season, while posting a career-best 105.9 passer rating — is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.

"What's meant for me is meant for me. I'm not gonna rush the process," Parsons said about his contractual future. "I'm gonna just enjoy the process and keep working until it's time."

Micah Parsons' comments about Cowboys staff raise questions about Dak Prescott

The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record this season before losing at home to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons CeeDee Lamb

share