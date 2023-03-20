Miami Dolphins exercise Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option
On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced that the team has officially exercised QB Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option for the 2024 season.
Tagovailoa is set to make $9.63 million in 2023. The fifth-year option in 2024 comes with a $23.17 million fully guaranteed salary.
Last season in 13 games, Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.8% of his passes. He led the NFL in passer rating at 105.5.
But questions arose about Tagovailoa's durability after he sustained two concussions and missed multiple games. This offseason Tagovailoa is learning Jiu-Jitsu, hoping to improve his ability to fall. The thought is that it might train him to protect his head from intense contact and help to prevent additional concussions.
The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 draft.
