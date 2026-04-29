Sean McVay Opens Up on How Rams Decided to Use 1st-Round Pick on Ty Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the football world when they took Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the Rams stunned just about everyone on Thursday night, though, the decision was the culmination of multiple months of work on Simpson, according to head coach Sean McVay.

In an interview with FS1's "The Herd," McVay told Colin Cowherd that the Rams didn't come to a sudden decision to select Simpson with the 13th overall pick as they still have the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, on their roster.

"There wasn’t that a-ha moment, it was a combination of the work," McVay said. "You like the body of work, and you say ‘Hey, this guy’s got the potential to develop one day into what we would deem a possible starting quarterback.’ We’ll welcome Ty into the building with open arms, but what I did think what was important for me to make sure that there was clarity on was, let's not get it twisted. We're trying to win right now, and we've got decisions for the short and long term."

Simpson only started at Alabama for one season, giving him less experience than most other quarterbacks taken in the first round in recent years. However, Simpson had an impressive year in his lone season as Alabama's starter. He finished the season with 3,567 passing yards, 30 total touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had four consecutive wins over AP Top 25 teams, leading the Crimson Tide to their first College Football Playoff appearance under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Sean McVay on drafting Ty Simpson, MVP Stafford, 10th season as Rams HC

As a result, Simpson was widely viewed as the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, trailing only Fernando Mendoza. FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang gave the Rams a B grade for the pick of Simpson, calling it a "gutsy" pick.

"There is no denying that he is a good fit in Sean McVay’s offense — he was listed as such in my best NFL team fits for each of this year’s QBs — but this is easily the gutsiest pick of the first round thus far," Rang wrote. "This is obviously a move made for the long term. But I can't help but wonder if the Rams, presumably Super Bowl contenders in 2026, will later wish they’d selected a player likelier to make an immediate impact."

Even though Rang and some others liked the selection of Simpson due to the positional value, there was still a massive elephant in the room with the pick. But McVay also made it clear that the team prioritized keeping Stafford in the loop when they were making the selection of Simpson. McVay said that communication was extremely important and called Stafford "a total stud" throughout the whole process.

"If you can't have a little comfort in the conflict, but it's all rooted in I trust that person. I know what they're saying is the truth ... you can work through those things," McVay said. "I think one of the biggest breakthroughs of our relationship was having to go through some of the tough conversations we had last season."

Stafford didn't show any signs of aging last season, throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions as he led the Rams to the NFC Championship Game. He and the Rams are also reportedly discussing an extension to keep him under contract for a little longer. Still, Stafford turned 38 in February, and McVay admitted that the quarterback's commitment is likely on a year-to-year basis at this point.

Still, even if Simpson is the heir apparent to Stafford, he'll have to work his way up the depth chart to become their backup quarterback first. As the team is in the midst of organized team activities (OTAs), McVay has iterated that Simpson will compete with Stetson Bennett for the top backup job.