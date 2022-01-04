Matthew Stafford Can Matthew Stafford be the QB of a Super Bowl team? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams collected a crucial 20-19 victory over Baltimore on Sunday, even though there was no Hollywood glamour about it.

It took a pair of heroic late-game snags by Odell Beckham Jr. — first, a tough a catch-and-stretch toward the chains on a crucial fourth-and-5 in the red zone, then a game-winner on the very next play — for L.A. to come out on top.

However, those last-minute snags became necessary by the Rams' shortcomings throughout the majority of the day.

Matthew Stafford gave the Ravens an early turnover that turned into points in the first quarter, before making matters worse on L.A's next possession with yet another interception — to the same exact defender, Chuck Clark.

Stafford bounced back with a TD throw to bring the Rams within three near the end of the first half, but he gave away the ball again — this time on a fumble in the backfield — to help to Ravens build a 16-7 advantage in the third quarter.

But something incited a stark change of posture for the Rams' QB1, and as the fourth quarter got underway, Stafford was cool as ice on the comeback trail.

He led a seven-play, 55-yard drive that resulted in six with 12:09 remaining in the final frame before leading L.A. 75 yards downfield on nine plays on the decisive possession.

A fumble forced by Aaron Donald on Baltimore's next possession closed the door on the Ravens and kept the Rams' divisional hopes intact.

The Rams moved to 12-4 and can claim the NFC West title with a win Sunday against San Francisco or a Cardinals loss. Arizona, which is 11-5, needs the exact opposite to take place in order to win the division.

Nonetheless, Los Angeles returns to postseason play with much loftier hopes than the second-round exit it suffered at the hands of Green Bay last season.

L.A. is a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and its roster from top-to-bottom — from the seasoned star players it traded for throughout the year to its magnetic young head coach — is built to win right now.

But still, like any NFL team, much of its success hinges on the play of its quarterback.

And in Chris Broussard's mind, Stafford's inconsistencies remain a cause for concern with the postseason on the horizon. Broussard outlined those concerns Monday on "First Things First."

"As these games have increased in importance, [Stafford has gotten worse.] [Sunday], he threw his fourth pick-six of the season. He's a guy who has a 2-1 TD-interception ratio in his career in the regular season. In his three playoff games with Detroit: four TDs, three interceptions. There's evidence that when the lights are bright and the stakes are high, Matthew Stafford won't be as good as people expect."

But Colin Cowherd chose to look at the silver linings of Sunday's victory. In his opinion, the Rams can win with Stafford.

"Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter yesterday was 8-for-8," Cowherd said Monday on "The Herd."

"His fourth-quarter passer rating: 155. He leads the entire NFL in fourth-quarter passer rating. A lot of people are beating up on him. … He leads the league when it matters. He's reckless? He has 38 TD passes. I can deal with some picks."

Stafford certainly is a constant big-play threat, but it's come at a price this season.

He's second across the NFL in both passing yards (4,648) and TDs (38), while holding the third spot in passer rating (103.5). But he's also near the top of the leader board in interceptions, sitting second in INTs with 15 and first in pick-sixes (4).

This season has also presented a tale of two halves for the Rams' QB1.

In first halves this season, Stafford has 2,296 passing yards, 17 TD, 12 INT, an 89.9 passer rating and a 66.0% completion percentage.

In second halves, he turns it up to an entirely different level, accounting for 2,352 passing yards, 21 TD, three INTs, a 120.0 passer rating and a 68.9% completion percentage.

Those distinctions could very well be the difference between victory and defeat when playoff competition commences.

Chances are, Los Angeles will need Stafford to put together 60 minutes of consistent quarterbacking to make all the team's talent acquisition pay off.

