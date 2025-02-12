College Football Matt Patricia to Ohio State highlights top college football coaching hires Published Feb. 12, 2025 3:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With Ohio State set to hire three-time Super Bowl champion and former NFL head coach Matt Patricia, the Buckeyes have capped what has been a raucous four weeks of coaches coming and going. Patricia, 50, will coordinate the defense in Columbus, Ohio.

Patricia’s hire marks the second time Day has hired a former New England Patriots coordinator in as many years. Though Bill O’Brien’s stay in Columbus lasted less than a month, Day clearly has a fascination with Bill Belichick’s coaching tree and has sought out individuals who have coached in the NFL, not unlike him, and have achieved professional football’s highest achievement.

Day has had to replace defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left to take the same position at Penn State, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who left to become the OC for Pete Carroll’s Las Vegas Raiders. He replaced his 2024 offensive line coach, Justin Frye, who left to become offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals, with former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, and elevated offensive assistant Billy Fessler to quarterbacks coach.

Day promoted tight ends coach Keenan Bailey to co-offensive coordinator, safeties coach Matt Guerrieri to passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator.

While the Buckeyes have retooled their coaching staff with new names and new titles, others have been busy doing the same. Notre Dame hired former Ohio State defensive coordinator Chris Ash to replace Al Golden, who became defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, and hired away Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider for the same position.

Clemson, Oklahoma and Alabama have all made significant changes at the coordinator level too. Kalen DeBoer is getting the 2023 band back together after hiring his offensive coordinator at Washington, Ryan Grubb, after he spent a year in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.

Here's a look at some of the other top coaching staff changes that have occurred this offseason:

Brian Hartline, Ohio State, offensive coordinator

Following news that he became the second-highest paid coach in the sport after winning the 2024 national championship, Ryan Day elevated star wide receiver coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator.

With his promotion, Day keeps the best wide receiver coach in Buckeye history in the fold and controls an offense that will feature his most talented recruit to date in Jeremiah Smith. However, it’s Hartline’s work since joining Ohio State’s staff in 2017 that has earned him this opportunity as the full-time play-caller.

Hartline has coached four All-Americans, four first-round NFL selections and a Biletnikoff Award winner. Marvin Harrison, Jr. became the program’s first wideout to win the Biletnikoff Award since 1995. Emeka Egbuka left after breaking the program record for receptions. Chris Olave left with the program record for TD catches.

Will Hartline be as good a playcaller as he is a receiver coach? As a Buckeye, he’s been no stranger to winning and producing at a high level, dating back to his playing career in Columbus where he won four consecutive Big Ten titles (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) and played in the BCS national title game in back-to-back seasons (2006, 2007).

Marshall Faulk, Colorado, running backs coach

With Deion Sanders' addition of Faulk, Colorado's coaching staff now claims three Pro Football Hall of Famers. Faulk, the No. 2 overall selection in the 1994 NFL Draft, represents Sanders' commitment to developing a running back group that has been the least effective aspect of Colorado’s offense over his two-year stint.

In 2024, Colorado rushed for just 2.5 yards per carry and 65 yards per game. That was good enough for dead last in the FBS and 11 yards per game fewer than the team ranked ahead of it: Kent State, who finished 0-12.

What remains to be seen of Faulk, though, is can he recruit, and can he coach as well as he played? Those answers will reveal themselves in due course, but there is no doubt that the star power Faulk brings will give a decisive edge over his counterparts and earn him the opportunity to recruit the best running backs in the country to Boulder, Colorado.

Jim Knowles, Penn State, defensive coordinator

Following the loss of Tom Allen, who helped guide the Nittany Lions to their first CFP appearance this past season, Penn State coach James Franklin hired away Knowles from Ohio State. In hiring Knowles, Penn State struck a blow to rival and national champion Ohio State and added the man who was responsible for developing the best defense in the country.

In 2024, Knowles’ unit ranked No. 1 in scoring defense, total defense, yards allowed per play, touchdowns allowed per play and opponents touchdowns scored in the red zone. He also saw safety Caleb Downs become a unanimous All-American selection.

Given how close the Nittany Lions were to playing for their first national title since 1986, Franklin and his program have doubled-down on winning now by making Knowles the highest-paid coordinator in the country at a reported $3.1 million annually.

Tom Allen, Clemson, defensive coordinator

Dabo Swinney was the first to recognize just how close his team was to playing for the national championship when it beat Southern Methodist for the ACC title and earned a chance to play in the CFP against Texas. The Tigers were held back by a defense that underperformed with Wes Goodwin at its helm.

Knowing this, Swinney hired Tom Allen from Penn State after his Nittany Lion defense anchored PSU’s first appearance in the CFP. Along the way, Penn State finished No. 2 in tackles for loss (119), No. 5 in sacks (44), No. 7 in total defense (294.8 yards) and No. 8 in scoring defense (16.5 points per game).

Brent Venables, Oklahoma, head coach and defensive playcaller

Following a disappointing debut campaign in the SEC, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was forced to make changes before the team's first game in the conference was completed. By the time Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season, a 25-15 defeat to Tennessee, Venables had yanked former five-star and starting QB Jackson Arnold. Less than a month later he fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell. Despite that, Oklahoma managed to upset No. 7 Alabama at Owen Field and earned bowl eligibility, only to lose to Navy.

Heading into 2025, Venables has enjoyed just one winning season in three years and is responsible for the only losing seasons the Sooners have suffered in the 21st century. He also faces the challenge of replacing not just his offensive coordinator, but his defensive coordinator as well, with Zac Alley’s decision to rejoin Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia.

The result was Oklahoma hiring former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle as a lure for quarterback John Mateer — it worked — and Venbales hiring himself to call the defense. With those two decisions, Venables has left no doubt that he is willing to use every tool he has at his disposal to turn Oklahoma into a title contender in 2025.

Venables' return to playcalling has been lauded because he is one of the best defensive playcallers of the 21st century — having won two national titles at Clemson and as linebackers coach at Oklahoma in 2000.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

