National Football League Malik Willis shines for NFL scouts at Liberty Pro Day 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Malik Willis is changing the narrative around this draft class’ dubious quarterback crop, one accurate throw at a time.

A look back at FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre's first mock draft from last May reveals a blueprint of what was supposed to happen at the QB position: JT Daniels and Desmond Ridder were picks No. 1 and 2, and Spencer Rattler snuck his way into the top five.

Willis, conversely, had to scale McIntyre’s big board this season, and as of last week, had risen from outside the first round to the ninth-overall pick and the top quarterback selection.

And as scouts from all 32 teams poured into Lynchburg for Liberty’s Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon, Willis provided a further glimpse into why he is now projected so highly.

"More or less, I was just trying to show [NFL teams] anything they wanted to see," Willis said about his Pro Day performance. "I was just trying to come out here and put it all on the table."

Willis’ barrage of deep balls made headlines Tuesday, the best being a 65-yard bomb on the run that found his receiver crossing the goal line in stride.

He also wowed with a 70-yard throwing routine before getting to work with his receivers.

Willis' deep-ball ability shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with his career at Liberty. The Auburn transfer racked up nearly 5,000 yards in 23 games with the Flames, finishing 20th nationally in yards per completion.

Willis completed 64 of his 69 passes on Tuesday, spraying the pigskin across the field in an energetic and eye-opening outing.

The Atlanta native opted not to run the 40-yard dash on Tuesday or at the NFL combine two weeks ago, but his rushing abilities are well-documented. Willis averaged a healthy 5.8 yards per carry in four college seasons and totaled 27 touchdowns on the ground in two seasons at Liberty.

While NFL scouts came to watch various players on the 8-5 Liberty team, Willis received special attention from a number of franchises poised to select him towards the middle of the first round. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reportedly went out to eat with the young gunslinger, and Seattle and Carolina both sent their quarterback coaches to watch Willis throw.

The biggest red flags against Willis, aside from his largely disappointing performances against Power 5 opposition, remain poor decision-making and inaccuracy.

Poor ball placement rendered its ugly head occasionally on Tuesday, and Willis opened his post-Pro Day interview lamenting a couple of his deeper throws.

"I missed a couple throws," Willis said. "I missed those back lines. One was a little high, a couple were a little behind. Other than that, it was pretty good though."

Still, Willis' undeniable athleticism and seemingly limitless arm strength were on full display, with teams and fans alike taking notice.

Here is more reaction to Willis' Pro Day:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.