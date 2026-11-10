What We Know About Dolphins Placing QB Malik Willis On Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins placed Malik Willis on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon, sidelining the quarterback for at least four games.

Willis has been dealing with a nagging groin injury that appeared to significantly limit his mobility in last weekend's 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. He said after the game his groin "felt a little tight," and coach Jeff Hafley echoed those words.

"It was tight today, and you could see it," Hafley said last Sunday. "You could see he couldn’t really open up. There were a couple plays where I give him credit. He pulled it, and he ran, and he got us yards, and he got out of trouble against a good defensive line. But you could see he just wasn’t quite able to go full speed."

Willis has completed 121 of 208 passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season for the 1-7 Dolphins.

The Ringer first reported the news, saying it is not expected to be a season-ending injury.

Backup Kyle McCord, who the Dolphins acquired in August from the Green Bay Packers, will be in line to start this week on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

McCord spent the 2025 season on the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the sixth round a year ago. The Packers signed him on Jan. 20.

He went 46 of 70 for 446 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while getting sacked six times in three preseason games with Green Bay.

The Dolphins also placed defensive lineman Zach Sieler on IR on Tuesday after he suffered a ruptured biceps against Detroit.

Reporting by The Associated Press.