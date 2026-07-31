Madden NFL 28: 11 Players Who'll Crack The Top 5 At Their Positions Next Year

The initial player ratings for the "Madden NFL 27" video game are live, and many fans are already thinking about how they could change when the season gets underway (they’ll be updated each week).

But let’s take it a step further than that: What could the ratings look like by the start of the 2027 season, ahead of the release of "Madden NFL 28"?

Here are my predictions for the offensive and defensive players who will crack the top-five at their positions by this time next year:

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 92

Madden NFL 27 QB Ranking: 6th

If having a top-four passing offense last season wasn’t enough, the Patriots added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason to give Maye one of the NFL’s best wide receiver rooms. His protection should also improve with the additions of rookie first-rounder Caleb Lomu and free-agent Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The MVP runner-up last season, Maye is poised to make another major statistical jump in Year 3.

Patriots QB was runner-up to Matthew Stafford for NFL MVP, but that didn't get him into the top five among Madden 27 QBs. (Photo by Getty Images)

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 87

Madden NFL 27 WR Ranking: T-16th

Olave is coming off a career year in 2025, catching 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. Entering his second season in Kellen Moore’s offense and with the continued rise of quarterback Tyler Shough, don’t be surprised to see Olave produce like a top-five receiver in 2026. Having a talented receiver opposite him in No. 8 overall pick Jordyn Tyson will make it even more difficult for defenses to cover the former Ohio State star.

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 90

Madden NFL 27 RB Ranking: 9th

Tight end Travis Kelce will turn 37 this season. Top receiver Rashee Rice has played just 12 games over the past two seasons combined. There’s a very real chance that Walker, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, will be the engine of the Chiefs’ offense.

His production could skyrocket as he no longer plays alongside Zach Charbonnet, who took carries away from him in Seattle. And Walker is the most dynamic running back that Kansas City has had in the Patrick Mahomes era, so expect Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to take full advantage of Walker's skill set.

After winning Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks, Kenneth Walker signed a three-year, $43.05 million contract with the Chiefs. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 85

Madden NFL 27 OT Ranking: T-20th

After missing 11 games last season due to injury, Alt is healthy and expected to return to star form. New OC Mike McDaniel’s wide-zone offensive principles should help alleviate some pressure protecting quarterback Justin Herbert.

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 78

Madden NFL 27 IOL Ranking: T-35th

The 14th overall pick, Ioane landed in the perfect spot with the Ravens — a physical, run-first-team that fits his playing style. He’ll be a starting guard from Day 1 and has a chance to establish himself as a lynchpin on the interior offensive line for Baltimore, which has Super Bowl aspirations.

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 84 overall

Madden NFL 27 TE Ranking: 10th

Loveland came into his own down the stretch of his rookie season, posting 90-plus receiving yards in three of the Bears’ last four games, including the playoffs. The 2025 top-10 pick should continue growing as a focal point in Chicago’s offense with the departure of wide receiver DJ Moore.

Colston Loveland became a focal point of the Bears' offense as his rookie season progressed. In the wild-card game against the Packers, he had a game-high eight catches for 137 yards. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 89

Madden NFL 27 CB Ranking: 9th

A first-team All-Pro last season, Mitchell is a surprising exclusion from the current top-five, and it’s difficult to imagine him staying out of the top couple spots by this time a year from now. Over the last 10 weeks of last season, Mitchell allowed a completion rate of just 20.7% as the boundary cornerback, according to Next Gen Stats.

With the Eagles adding another potential standout corner in former Seahawk Riq Woolen this offseason, it could lead to even more forced throws in Mitchell’s direction, creating more playmaking opportunities.

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 82

Madden NFL 27 S Ranking: T-23rd

Downs, tied with Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love as the highest-rated rookie, is poised to make an immediate impact on the Cowboys’ defense. Dallas plans to play him at nickel, but his versatility could put him among the best safeties in football by the end of 2026.

Dallas has Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and depth at edge rusher (veteran Rashan Gary, 2026 first-rounder Malachi Lawrence, 2025 second-rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku), which will make Downs' job in the secondary easier. His defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, is also a defensive backs specialist.

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 89

Madden NFL 27 DT Ranking: 10th

Carter had a disappointing season in 2025, recording just three sacks and five tackles for loss after missing six-plus games. But a healthy and engaged Carter is one of the NFL’s most disruptive forces. The addition of former Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and cornerback Riq Woolen should create more plays for Carter.

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 78

Madden NFL 27 ILB Ranking: T-38th

An under-the-radar name nationally, Gray ranked second in the NFL last season in solo tackles (97), trailing only Miami Dolphins All-Pro Jordyn Brooks. For the Titans, Gray will be playing behind Robert Saleh’s deep and talented defensive line, paving the way for him to make more big plays. He’s also flashed in coverage, breaking up four passes in 2025.

Madden NFL 27 Rating: 93

Madden NFL 27 DE Ranking: 6th

In his first year back from a 2024 broken leg, Hutchinson registered career-highs with 14.5 sacks and 90 quarterback pressures. Look for the Detroit superstar to continue ascending in 2026.

The Lions are expecting to get standout defensive backs Brian Branch and Kerby Josephs back from injury early in the season, and a Detroit secondary at full strength can force opposing quarterbacks to hold onto the ball, giving Hutchinson more opportunities to get to the passer.