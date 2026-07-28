Madden NFL 27 Ratings: Who Are The Highest-Rated Skill Players In This Year's Game?

The talent at wide receiver might be the deepest it's ever been, and that's apparent when you look at the player ratings on "Madden NFL 27."

At least 10 wide receivers have an overall rating above 90 as EA Sports revealed the top 10 players at wide receiver, running back, tight end and offensive line in "Madden NFL 27" on Wednesday. We already knew that three players among that group have a 99 overall rating as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were named to the 99 Club.

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson secured a rating well above 90, but he didn’t finish with the top-three spot he’s grown accustomed to holding. Meanwhile, Detroit Lions star back Jahmyr Gibbs claimed the top backfield ranking with a 98 overall rating.

There have been plenty of shifts in both rankings and ratings among playmakers heading into this year’s release. Here are the top 10 at wide receiver, running back, tight end and offensive line in "Madden NFL 27."

Top 10 WRs

The top 10 wide receivers ranked by "Madden NFL 27" player rating. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

Not only does the 99 Club have a new member, but Smith-Njigba will also be joining Chase among the top overall wide receivers. After leading the league in yards with 1,793 and adding 10 touchdowns and nearly 119 receptions, Smith-Njigba will claim the No. 2 spot in the rankings.

Rounding out the top five are Puka Nacua of the Rams, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions and Jefferson. His 94 overall rating will be the lowest of Jefferson’s career since he was a 93 overall in Madden 23.

Coming off injury-riddled seasons where both missed multiple games, CeeDee Lamb and Drake London landed at No. 6 and No. 7 in the rankings, respectively. On the rise, Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith climbed another spot past his 91 overall "Madden NFL 26" rating.

Rounding out the top 10 are the Commanders' Terry McLaurin and veteran Mike Evans, who recently joined the 49ers. Though Evans dropped from a 93 to a 90 overall rating, he’s in a great position to rebound for a big year in the Bay Area.

Some players who were inside the top 10 last year and missed the cut this year include Los Angeles Rams’ Davante Adams and New England Patriots’ A.J. Brown. Adams' snub came as quite a surprise since he led the NFL in touchdowns last season with 14 scores.

Top 10 RBs

The top 10 running backs ranked by "Madden NFL 27" player rating. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

With Gibbs securing the top spot at a 98 overall, he is followed by San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor, the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson, and the Buffalo Bills' James Cook to round out the top five.

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro running back Derrick Henry remains in the top 10 after another strong season. However, Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley fell from a 99 overall rating down to a 92, which puts Barkley outside the top five running backs for the first time since "Madden NFL 23."

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Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs' Kenneth Walker III and the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams, rounds out the top 10. Walker is coming off a Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks that resulted in his 90 overall rating.

Among the biggest snubs from the top 10 is Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. He finished fifth in rushing yards last season ahead of both Gibbs and McCaffrey and recorded nearly 500 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns by the season's end.

Top 10 TEs

The top 10 tight ends ranked by "Madden NFL 27" player rating. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

After finding his way into the 99 Club, McBride is the top overall tight end in this year’s game after putting together one of the best seasons in history. He hauled in 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Cardinals last season.

Following McBride, you won’t see too much change. This year's game sees plenty of familiar faces in the top five with 49ers’ George Kittle, Las Vegas Raiders’ Brock Bowers, Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Ravens’ Mark Andrews. Despite a few of them getting up there in age, the veterans still locked in respectable 90-plus ratings.

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Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert came in at No. 6 with an 89 overall rating, keeping himself firmly in the top group. Following him are the Lions’ Sam LaPorta, Patriots’ Hunter Henry, Packers’ Tucker Kraft, and Chicago Bears rookie Colston Loveland.

Two of the biggest snubs from the rankings include Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who was 22nd in the NFL in yards. He also fell short despite nearing his second 1,000-yard season, while Colts rookie Tyler Warren missed the cut after outproducing Loveland.

Top 10 OL

The top 10 offensive lineman ranked by "Madden NFL 27" player rating. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

Lions tackle Penei Sewell takes the top spot in this year’s game with a 98 overall rating and establishes himself as one of—if not the—best in the sport. Following Sewell are the Eagles’ Lane Johnson, Denver Broncos’ Garett Bolles, and 49ers’ Trent Williams.

Finding his way into the top five and earning the highest overall interior offensive lineman grade is Bears guard Joe Thuney. He earned a 96 overall rating and is only one of three guards to crack the top 10.

Outside the top five is Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, who stands as the game’s top overall center. Following him on the list are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs, Broncos’ Quinn Meinerz, Colts’ Quenton Nelson, and Commanders’ Laremy Tunsil.

One of the biggest snubs from the list is Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom, who’s been one of the most reliable interior linemen in the league. He logged 1,086 snaps last season and only allowed one sack on the year, while committing only six penalties.

Still, the league is full of talent. With the top 10 ratings finally revealed, there wasn’t a single offensive lineman on the list below a 94 overall. Madden has made it clear that protecting the quarterback is one of the most important jobs in the game.