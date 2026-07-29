National Football League
San Francisco 49ers Over/Under Win Total: Can S.F. Find Its Magic Again?
National Football League

San Francisco 49ers Over/Under Win Total: Can S.F. Find Its Magic Again?

Updated Jul. 29, 2026 7:05 p.m. ET

Since 2019, the 49ers have won 10 games or more five times, reaching the Super Bowl twice and the NFC Championship Game four times in that span. 

However, the name of the game for San Francisco, for a few consecutive seasons, has been injuries. 

How healthy will it be going into this season? And if healthy, can it overcome the two juggernauts in-division?

Let's check out the 49ers' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

 

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San Francisco 49ers

Over 9.5: -146 (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)
Under 9.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

What to know: Health. That was the one word that plagued the San Francisco 49ers last season. The Niners led the NFL by losing over $95 million in salary cap value to players on the injured list throughout the year. 

Remarkably, they still won 12 games in 2025 despite dealing with a plethora of injuries to several key players. Brock Purdy missed eight games, while Fred Warner and Nick Bosa both suffered season-ending injuries. George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall and Talanoa Hufanga also missed a significant portion of the season and Brandon Aiyuk never even saw the field.  

Even after overcoming those injuries and exceeding expectations, San Francisco’s projected win total has dropped entering 2026.

Last year, the Niners won those 12 games in the toughest division in football. The Seahawks won 14 games and beat the Rams, winners of 12 games, in the NFC title game. San Francisco fell to Seattle in the divisional round.

Odds: This upcoming season, San Francisco is the +305 third choice to win the NFC West, the +960 sixth choice to win the NFC and the +1900 11th choice to win the Super Bowl.

 
 
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