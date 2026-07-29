Pittsburgh Steelers Over/Under Win Total: Rodgers Embarks On Final SB Quest

If Aaron Rodgers wants to add a second Super Bowl title to his ledger, this is the year to do it.

That's because the multi-time MVP has said this season will be his last.

The Steelers made the playoffs last season, Rodgers' first with the franchise. However, things ended quickly and abruptly, via a 30-6 wild-card loss to the Texans.

Now, Rodgers gets one more go at it.

Let's check out the Steelers' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Pittsburgh Steelers

Over 8.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 8.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

What to know: In Mike Tomlin’s 20 seasons with the Steelers, Pittsburgh never had a losing season, and the team had won more than 8.5 games in every year since 2019.

However, despite winning 10 games last season and making yet another playoff appearance, Tomlin is now gone, and Mike McCarthy has taken over as head coach.

McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers will reunite from their days in Green Bay alongside several new offensive weapons — most notably, wideout Michael Pittman Jr., who will line up on the opposite side of DK Metcalf.

Yes, Rodgers has some weapons at his disposal, but how will he perform in what will be his final NFL season?

Last year, he started 16 games and threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven picks. His 65.7 completion percentage was also tied for the seventh-highest of his career, despite being 42.

Odds: This upcoming season, the Steelers are the +510 third choice to win the AFC North, the +2300 tenth choice to win the AFC and the +5000 19th choice to win the Super Bowl.