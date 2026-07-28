Madden NFL 27 Ratings: Who Are The 10 Highest Quarterbacks In This Year's Game?

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Well, Madden has weighed in on the debate.

EA Sports revealed the top 10 quarterback ratings for "Madden NFL 27" ahead of the 2026 season on Wednesday. While Monday's announcement of the 99 Club spoiled who the top two quarterbacks in "Madden NFL 27" are, EA Sports revealed which quarterback received a higher placement.

As for quarterbacks not at the top of the list, Drake Maye and Dak Prescott both have ratings above 90, but neither cracked the top five of the rankings. Caleb Williams, who is this year's cover athlete, also finds himself in the top 10 after a breakout second season with the Chicago Bears.

Here are the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden NFL 27, ranked:

Jared Goff made the top 10 among quarterbacks in "Madden NFL 27" with an 88 overall rating. Goff had his second consecutive Pro Bowl season with the Detroit Lions in 2025. During the regular season, Goff recorded 4,564 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season.

Caleb Williams earned a 90 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." Williams, the cover star for this year's edition of the game, had a breakout 2025 season, leading the Bears to the divisional round. During the 2025 regular season, Williams recorded 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Chicago Bears.

Entering Year 7, Justin Herbert received a 90 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." During the 2025 regular season, Herbert recorded 3,727 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in a Pro Bowl year for the Chargers.

Dak Prescott earned a 91 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." Prescott was named to the Pro Bowl last season after he logged 4,552 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Prescott enters Year 11 with two top targets in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Drake Maye received a 92 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Maye just missed the top five after leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl last season. During the 2025 regular season, Maye recorded 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes earned a 93 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Mahomes returns after tearing his ACL and LCL last December. During the 2025 regular season, Mahomes logged 3,587 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

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Lamar Jackson received a 94 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. During the 2025 regular season, Jackson logged 2,549 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 13 starts. Jackson's injuries contributed to a difficult season in 2025 and if the Madden rankings are anything to go off of, he's expected to bounce back.

Joe Burrow earned a 97 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback missed nine games last season due to a toe injury, but he is another player that's expected to bounce back. During the 2025 regular season, Burrow registered 1,809 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in eight games.

Josh Allen received a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Allen is one of two quarterbacks to earn a 99 overall rating in this year's release. During the 2025 regular season, Allen recorded 3,668 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 14 rushing touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills before falling to the Broncos in the Wild Card.

Matthew Stafford earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Stafford shares the top rating among all quarterbacks in this year's release after an MVP season with the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, Stafford threw for 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns and threw 8 interceptions. Coincidentally, the last time the Rams won the Super Bowl was when it was hosted in Los Angeles, with the 2027 Super Bowl returning to Sofi Stadium, could Stafford lead the Rams to another title?