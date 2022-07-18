National Football League Madden 99 Club: Davante Adams joins Trent Williams 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is there a higher honor in professional football than being named to the Madden 99 Club?

Madden NFL 23 will release on Aug. 19, and there will be a handful of familiar faces in the 99 Club — and likely some new ones.

The 99 Club represents the highest video game honor in the land, signaling that a player has virtually no flaws at their position. Wide receiver was the first position to have its ratings announced on Monday, followed by edge rushers on Tuesday, running backs on Wednesday, cornerbacks on Thursday, and wrapping up with quarterbacks on Friday.

Let's take a look at who made this year's cut so far.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

New team, same game.

This year marks Adams' second consecutive year as the top-rated Madden receiver, and the 29-year-old becomes the first Raiders receiver to be rated this high since Randy Moss in Madden NFL '06, which was released in 2005.

In 2021, Adams had the second-most receptions in the league (123), trailing only Cooper Kupp (145). Adams' 1,553 receiving yards were the third-most in the league behind Kupp (1,947) and Justin Jefferson (1,616).

Adams added 11 touchdowns — fifth-most in the NFL last season — on the way to earning his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection. He also was a first-team All-Pro selection for the second consecutive season.

Las Vegas acquired Adams this past offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, the franchise which Adams spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with.

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Nine-time Pro Bowl selection Trent Williams was the first player to enter Madden 99 Club for the upcoming season, as revealed on July 7. He is the first offensive lineman in the game's history to join the 99 Club.

Williams just wrapped up his second season with San Francisco after nine standout campaigns with Washington.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week!

