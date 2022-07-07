49ers' Trent Williams first OL to join Madden's 99 Club

San Francisco 49ers
Trent Williams is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Now, he is being recognized for that talent on a new level, receiving a top honor from EA Sports, the developer of the Madden video game series.

Williams was informed Wednesday that he is the first offensive lineman in the game's history to join the 99 Club, receiving a 99 player rating.

NFL running back and fellow former Oklahoma Sooners standout Adrian Peterson, posted a video to social media as EA Sports representatives honored Williams by presenting him with a gift box celebrating the honor.

Williams looked through the gift box thoroughly and said, "Man, that's crazy. I appreciate it."

Williams just wrapped up his second season with the San Francisco 49ers after nine seasons with Washington. He is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and was just named first-team All-Pro for the first time. 

The 99 Club represents the highest video game honor across the board, showing that a player virtually has no flaws in their position. It's essentially a flawless rating.

