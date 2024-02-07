National Football League Madden 24 predicts Super Bowl LVIII outcome between Chiefs and 49ers Published Feb. 7, 2024 6:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers aren't the only ones looking to end a Super Bowl losing streak.

As we near Super Bowl LVIII, which will feature a rematch between the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs squad that beat them four years ago in Super Bowl LIV, the iconic Madden NFL simulator video game is also looking to stop a rough skid of its own as it predicts the winner of Sunday's big game:

The video game's annual simulation of the Super Bowl to predict the game's winner has been wrong each of the past three years. It picked the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Chiefs last year, the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and the Chiefs to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. In fact, Madden's Super Bowl predictions have an accuracy rate of less than 40% going back the past 10 years (though the game did perfectly nail the New England Patriots beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in 2015).

But 49ers fans may only be able to take a little solace in Madden's 30-28 Chiefs prediction this time around. The last time Madden correctly predicted a Super Bowl winner? That aforementioned Super Bowl meeting four years ago, when both the video game and real-life versions of the Chiefs beat the 49ers.

