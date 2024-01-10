National Football League Longest-tenured NFL head coaches: Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin lead the way Published Jan. 10, 2024 3:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It wouldn't be the offseason without some turnover among the NFL coaching ranks. On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks and Pete Carroll announced the shocking news that he would not be returning as the team's head coach, with Carroll moving over to an advisory role with the organization. Carroll had been the team's head coach since the 2010 season and was the fourth-longest tenured head coach in the league. He was also the oldest in the NFL at 72 years old.

With Carroll out and rumors that Bill Belichick could be on his way out of New England, here is a list of the longest-serving head coaches with their respective teams.

[Note: Records, playoff record and Super Bowl wins are totals from their current team and not for their careers]

1. Bill Belichick (New England Patriots)

ADVERTISEMENT

Age: 71 (oldest remaining head coach in NFL)

Coach since: 2000

Record: 266-121 (.687)

Playoffs: 30-12 (.714)

SB Wins: 6

[7 potential Bill Belichick landing spots if he and Patriots part ways]

2. Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Age: 51

Coach since: 2007

Record: 173-100-2 (.633)

Playoffs: 8-9 (.471)

SB Wins: 1

3. John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens)

Age: 61

Coach since: 2008

Record: 160-99 (.618)

Playoffs: 11-9 (.550)

SB Wins: 1

4. Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs)

Age: 65

Coach since: 2013

Record: 128-51 (.715)

Playoffs: 12-7 (.632)

SB Wins: 2

T-5. Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills)

Age: 49

Coach since: 2017

Record: 73-41 (.640)

Playoffs: 4-5 (.444)

SB Wins: 0

T-5. Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams)

Age: 37

Coach since: 2017

Record: 70-45 (.609)

Playoffs: 7-3 (.700)

SB Wins: 1

T-5. Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers)

Age: 44

Coach since: 2017

Record: 64-51 (.557)

Playoffs: 6-3 (.667)

SB Wins: 0

T-8. Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals)

Age: 40

Coach since: 2019

Record: 37-44-1 (.457)

Playoffs: 5-2 (.714)

SB Wins: 0

T-8. Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers)

Age: 44

Coach since: 2019

Record: 56-27 (.675)

Playoffs: 2-3 (.400)

SB Wins: 0

T-10. Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns)

Age: 41

Coach since: 2020

Record: 37-30 (.552)

Playoffs: 1-1 (.500)

SB Wins: 0

T-10. Mike McCarthy (Dallas Cowboys)

Age: 60

Coach since: 2020

Record: 42-25 (.627)

Playoffs: 1-2 (.333)

SB Wins: 0

[2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes]

share