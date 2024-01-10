Longest-tenured NFL head coaches: Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin lead the way
It wouldn't be the offseason without some turnover among the NFL coaching ranks. On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks and Pete Carroll announced the shocking news that he would not be returning as the team's head coach, with Carroll moving over to an advisory role with the organization. Carroll had been the team's head coach since the 2010 season and was the fourth-longest tenured head coach in the league. He was also the oldest in the NFL at 72 years old.
With Carroll out and rumors that Bill Belichick could be on his way out of New England, here is a list of the longest-serving head coaches with their respective teams.
[Note: Records, playoff record and Super Bowl wins are totals from their current team and not for their careers]
1. Bill Belichick (New England Patriots)
- Age: 71 (oldest remaining head coach in NFL)
- Coach since: 2000
- Record: 266-121 (.687)
- Playoffs: 30-12 (.714)
- SB Wins: 6
2. Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Age: 51
- Coach since: 2007
- Record: 173-100-2 (.633)
- Playoffs: 8-9 (.471)
- SB Wins: 1
3. John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens)
- Age: 61
- Coach since: 2008
- Record: 160-99 (.618)
- Playoffs: 11-9 (.550)
- SB Wins: 1
4. Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Age: 65
- Coach since: 2013
- Record: 128-51 (.715)
- Playoffs: 12-7 (.632)
- SB Wins: 2
T-5. Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills)
- Age: 49
- Coach since: 2017
- Record: 73-41 (.640)
- Playoffs: 4-5 (.444)
- SB Wins: 0
T-5. Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams)
- Age: 37
- Coach since: 2017
- Record: 70-45 (.609)
- Playoffs: 7-3 (.700)
- SB Wins: 1
T-5. Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers)
- Age: 44
- Coach since: 2017
- Record: 64-51 (.557)
- Playoffs: 6-3 (.667)
- SB Wins: 0
T-8. Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals)
- Age: 40
- Coach since: 2019
- Record: 37-44-1 (.457)
- Playoffs: 5-2 (.714)
- SB Wins: 0
T-8. Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers)
- Age: 44
- Coach since: 2019
- Record: 56-27 (.675)
- Playoffs: 2-3 (.400)
- SB Wins: 0
T-10. Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns)
- Age: 41
- Coach since: 2020
- Record: 37-30 (.552)
- Playoffs: 1-1 (.500)
- SB Wins: 0
T-10. Mike McCarthy (Dallas Cowboys)
- Age: 60
- Coach since: 2020
- Record: 42-25 (.627)
- Playoffs: 1-2 (.333)
- SB Wins: 0
