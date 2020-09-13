National Football League Live: NFL's Top Plays Of The Day 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first Sunday of the NFL season is already living up to the hype, with the biggest superstars showing up and showing out in a major way, with some new rookies in the mix too!

Let's check out some of the top moments from the morning slate of NFL games, which included Atlanta vs. Seattle, Philadelphia vs. Washington, Green Bay vs. Minnesota, New England vs. Miami, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis, Detroit vs. Chicago, Carolina vs. Las Vegas, Buffalo vs. New York Jets.

Moments of unity

Prior to kickoff, teams across the league banded together to protest racial injustice.

Adam Theilen finds the endzone

QB Cousins and WR Theilen connect for a 37-yard TD.

Just keep this play on repeat.

Chris Carson – running back or wide receiver?

Get yourself a back who can do it all, like Carson can.

Carson has shook off the injuries of last season and looks ready to ball in 2020.

Allen Robinson with the stretch and grab

QB Trubisky passed it deep to WR Robinson for a solid 22-yard gain.

Stretching apparently isn't just a sideline activity.

Aaron Rodgers has wheels

QB Aaron Rodgers says pressure is no problem, and airs it out to WR Davante Adams for a nice little TD.

Put those points on the board!

Chase Young does not look like a rookie with a big-time sack

We knew he was going to have an early impact, but we didn't know it was going to be this early.

DE Chase Young, we welcome you to the league with open arms.

Josh Jacobs also does not look like a rookie with this run

The only logical solution when a defender is heading straight toward us is to jump, right?

Well, according to RB Josh Jacobs that's the answer.

Anthony Miller with the game-sealing TD

QB Trubisky tosses it up and finds WR Anthony Miller for the score.

Spoiler altert: Stafford & Co. could not answer back, and Miller locked up the W.

Mark Andrews with the one-handed snag

Would we expect anything less from the Ravens?

TE Mark Andrews is already showing out, and we have a feeling Baltimore is only getting started.

Philip Rivers proving age is just a number

The Philip Rivers era in Indy has begun with a bang.

New team, but no growing pains. Blue and white looks good on him.

Crowder turned on the Jets for this TD run

RB Jamison Crowder is out there breaking tackles, and finding outzones.

The ultimate flex

The first TD celebration of the season is officially in the books! Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is straight flexin' on us.

We like, we love it, we want some more of it.

Derek Carr dropping dimes

WR Nelson Agholor might be new to the Raiders this year, but that WR-QB connection looks like it's been years in the making.

Perfectly executed toss and catch – we rate this one 10/10.

