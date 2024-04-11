National Football League
Lions QB Jared Goff says Detroit media tends to 'relish in negativity at times'
Lions QB Jared Goff says Detroit media tends to 'relish in negativity at times'

Published Apr. 11, 2024 1:57 p.m. ET

Lions quarterback Jared Goff would prefer if the Detroit media focused on the team's present successes rather than bask in the shortcomings of the organization's past.

"I probably need to drop it pretty soon here because I'm hopefully gonna be in Detroit for a long time, but I have this thing with our local media where they almost like relish in negativity at times," Goff said this week, per ESPN. "Maybe that's what gets clicks and that's what sells, but it's no longer what they need to live in.

"Like, hey guys, we have a good team. We've had success. We can be happy about that. We can celebrate that and not have to write about how we're constantly the underdog. No, teams are gonna be for us now. We won the division and all that. I'm probably overthinking it in my head, and it's the chip on my shoulder and the competitor in me."

Goff's sentiment comes after a season in which the Lions won the NFC North for the first time since 1993, which was followed by their first two playoff victories since 1991. 

The Lions signal-caller also spoke about a viral interaction he had with a Detroit media member earlier this year when he was questioned about the talent gap between the San Francisco 49ers and the Lions prior to the NFC title game.

He explained that his intentions were not to be rude to the beat reporter, but he did question the need to focus on the talent of San Francisco's players when Detroit's roster included playmakers such as receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and tight end Sam Laporta, among others.

Goff also clarified that he liked the reporter that asked and decided to give him a hard time at that moment. He also stated that the trade that sent him to Detroit from the Los Angeles Rams was the best thing that could have happened to him.

The 29-year-old Goff is entering the final year of his current contract and is in line to receive an extension from Detroit. In three seasons with the Lions, he has thrown for 12,258 yards with 78 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

