Lions' Aidan Hutchinson carted off field with broken fibia vs. Cowboys
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson carted off field with broken fibia vs. Cowboys

Updated Oct. 13, 2024 8:20 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left leg on a sack of Dallas' Dak Prescott.

Hutchinson's leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down in the third quarter Sunday.

The Lions were leading 34-6 at the time of the injury to Hutchinson, who entered the game as the NFL leader in sacks with 6.5.

After Detroit's 47-9 win, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutchinson was dealing with a broken tibia. 

"Obviously, he's going to be down for a little while," Campbell said. "That's tough. It's hard when you lose somebody like him. But we'll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best."

Hutchinson underwent surgery on his leg soon after he arrived at the hospital, according to ESPN.

There was a delay of about 10 minutes as medical personnel tended to Hutchinson while players from both teams made a large circle around the second overall pick in the 2022 draft.

After Hutchinson was loaded onto a cart with a cast on his leg, teammates and Dallas players reached over to pat the 24-year-old. Hutchinson had the third Detroit sack of the game. McNeill had the first two, and Trevor Nowaske added another after Hutchinson left.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

