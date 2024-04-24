National Football League Lions, OT Penei Sewell agree to four-year, $112 million extension Published Apr. 24, 2024 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions have heavily invested in their future, keeping an All-Pro player under contract for the next five seasons.

The Lions came to terms with offensive tackle Penei Sewell on a four-year, $112 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not announced.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes took Sewell with his first selection with the franchise, drafting him No. 7 overall out of Oregon in 2021.

Sewell was voted to the All-Pro team last season and has been durable over his three-year career, starting 50 regular-season games and all three postseason games as the Lions reached the NFC title game for the first time since the 1991 season.

Detroit is hosting the 2024 NFL Draft starting Thursday night and has the No. 29 pick overall in the first round.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

