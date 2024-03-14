National Football League Lions extend Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes following NFC title game appearance Updated Mar. 14, 2024 11:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions are keeping two of the key figures behind their major turnaround in town for the foreseeable future.

Head coach Dan Campbell and executive vice president/general manager Brad Holmes have both received extensions, the team announced Thursday.

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Hamp said in a statement. "They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

"I could not be more proud of the work that Brad, Dan and Chris have done for our organization," Lions president and CEO Rod Wood added. "They have selflessly worked together to build a winning culture within the Lions. I am excited to continue working with them to create the sustained success that we envision for the team, our fans, and the city of Detroit."

Prior to Thursday, Campbell had three years remaining on his contract. The new deal gives Campbell an extra year.

Campbell and Holmes have arguably been the two most important people for the Lions' resurrection over the last few seasons. Both took over the team during the 2021 offseason after three straight losing seasons. Their first transaction was to trade longtime starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

While the Rams won the Super Bowl in the following season, that trade helped spark the Lions' rebuild. Following a 3-13-1 season in 2021 and a 1-5 start to the 2022 season, Goff has revived his career and has been one of the game's best quarterbacks since the Lions' in-season turnaround in 2022, finishing in the top four in passing yards (4,575) and passing touchdowns (30).

That trade also helped the Lions draft wide receiver Jameson Williams, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta. They've also drafted a few other standout players during that span, including offensive tackle Penei Sewell, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, linebacker Jack Campbell and safety Brian Branch.

All of those players were key to the Lions winning their first division title since 1993 this past season, going 12-5 in the regular season. They also won their first playoff game in 32 years when they defeated Stafford's Rams in the opening round before beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.

Campbell faced some criticism for his decision-making in the Lions' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, where Detroit blew a 24-7 halftime lead. Campbell, who's been known to be one of the league's most aggressive coaches, stayed true to form in the second half and opted to go for it on fourth down twice instead of kicking a field goal. The Lions failed to convert on both tries, losing the game 34-31.

While Campbell came under fire, his decision-making was largely praised by those within the Lions' organization.

Now, the Lions' focus turns to getting over the hump as they seek to win their first title in franchise history.

