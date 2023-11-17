National Football League
Lions' Dan Campbell wants to 'help' Texas A&M but isn't interested in HC job
Lions' Dan Campbell wants to 'help' Texas A&M but isn't interested in HC job

Published Nov. 17, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET

Would Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell leave the NFL behind for his alma mater, Texas A&M

It's a firm no from the former tight end who played for the Aggies from 1995-98 before becoming a third-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

"Maybe," Campbell said Friday when asked if Texas A&M reached out to him about its head-coaching vacancy. "But that's all good. Certainly, I know some people there, and I love my school. That's my alma mater.

"I want to do anything I can to help them but coach for them."

Texas A&M fired head coach Jimbo Fisher last weekend, ending his five-plus-year tenure in College Station (2018-2023). The Aggies, which are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC play this season, went a combined 45-25 under Fisher. The school will eat the roughly $75 million remaining on his contract, which Fisher signed in 2021.

Detroit went 3-13-1 in Campbell's first year as head coach (2021), suffering six one-score losses, before going 9-8 in his second season. The Lions are currently sitting in first place in the NFC North and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Lions (7-2) host the Chicago Bears (3-7) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

